Phenomenom Offers Late-Night Cookies and Milk in South Beach

It's 2 a.m. and you're in the mood for a freshly basked cookie oozing with chocolate and sprinkles. Cue Miami Beach's newest cookie shop, Phenomenom.

The Davie-based dessert spot, which debuted in 2014 and expanded to an outpost in Boca Raton, will open sometime next week right off Washington Avenue on 15th Street in South Beach. The best part is that on weekends, the shop is open till 3 a.m.

You might already be familiar with Phenomenom's owner, 26-year-old Chuck Woodard, best known for conceptualizing Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream and opening the brand's first location in Pinecrest in 2012 with a few college friends. In 2014, he sold his ownership interest to pursue Phenomenom.

Unlike the Davie and Boca locations, Phenomenom's Beach branch is limited to cookies. At $4 each, they're comparable to the size of a doughnut, weighing about six ounces. They have a distinctly moist and gooey texture and a soft center. Baked in-house daily, flavors include chocolate chip, M&M's Oreo, s'mores, half-and-half, and sugar sprinkles.

“Once we mastered the nitrogen ice-cream process, I introduced cookies to the menu and quickly realized we were onto something special," Woodard says. "Our cookies have quickly become a cult favorite and a true staple of the brand."

Go for the shop's serving of milk and cookies, which pairs a cookie with a large cup of milk perfect for dunking. There's also an espresso menu filled with Americanos, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and iced coffee.

In the next few months, the concept will expand to Pinecrest and will offer cookies as well as a large selection of nitrogen ice-cream flavors, including Nutella, dulce de leche, and cake batter, along with toppings such as M&M's, peanut butter cups, marshmallows, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and pretzels. Ice cream prices start at $5.

Phenomenom is also in the midst of launching an online store, which will allow customers to order and ship cookies nationwide.

Phenomenom Cookies. 413 15th St., Miami Beach; phenomenom320.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to midnight, Friday and Saturday noon to 3 a.m.

