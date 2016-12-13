Miami Heat's Justise Winslow Is Into Peanut Butter Sammies and Smoothies

Miami Heat player Justise Winslow shares his favorite smoothie recipe. Courtesy of Roc Nation Sports/Macy’s

An injured wrist hasn't stopped Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow from getting around town this week for a few special appearances, including a recent meet-and-greet at Macy’s Dadeland, where he discussed one of his other passions — healthy eating — while chatting with fans.

The appearance was on behalf of Sensio’s Crux line of kitchen products, specifically the blender Winslow uses to make his favorite daily peanut butter and banana protein smoothie.

A self-proclaimed foodie, the basketball player shared a few fun facts about his favorite eats (plus that smoothie recipe) while interacting with fans and posing for photos.

Here's what a day in the life of an NBA star's stomach is all about:

New Times: So you like smoothies. Why is this peanut butter and banana one your favorite?

Justise Winslow: Smoothies have always been one of my go-to's, and this recipe combines my favorite flavors while providing the protein I need for my workouts. I basically just made this recipe up on my own, a trial-and-error sort of thing. Eventually, I found the perfect combination.

Do you do most of the cooking at home?

I cook a lot at home and try to eat only healthy, balanced meals. The NBA season is a grind, and it’s important to fuel my body with the nutrition needed to get through the long season. But here's a fun fact: I eat a PB&J almost every day – with a twist. I always add jalapeños to it and toast the bread.

What's a typical day, from breakfast to dinner, like for you?

I’ve always placed an emphasis on watching what I eat and making sure my diet is an asset to my game. I wouldn’t say I’m on a strict meal plan, but I make sure my daily diet consists of a few essentials. That means lots of greens and vegetables, lean protein like chicken and turkey, and whole grains.

Name one guilty-pleasure food you can't say no to.

Chicken and waffles. My uncle runs a spot called the Breakfast Klub in my hometown of Houston. They have the world’s best chicken and waffles and cheese grits. Also, being from Texas, I’ve got to show Whataburger some love. Honey butter chicken biscuit is too good to pass up.

What's your favorite place to eat in Miami right now?

Fooq’s. It’s this amazing spot right by the arena. They’ve got really great meatballs, and the roasted chicken and octopus is fire.

Aside from healthy eating and aggressive plays, what else are you passionate about?

I'm really excited to host my nonprofit's [Robin's House Family Foundation] inaugural D.R.E.A.M Showcase coming up December 17 at the Lyric Theater in Miami. The event provides a safe platform for local youth in the fifth and sixth grades to perform, develop, and discover their talents following my own motivational acronym, D.R.E.A.M., which stands for "dare to do the impossible, realize it is possible, educate yourself, take action, and motivate others to dream." More than 250 students from Miami-area schools will be there to support 25 of their peers while they perform onstage. It's a dream come true for me and my mom to put this together.

The mission of Robin’s House Family Foundation, founded by Robin Davis and her son Justise Winslow is to encourage and guide children to discover their highest potential through education, recreation, and community outreach. Courtesy of Robin's House Family Foundation

@IamJustise's Peanut Butter, Banana, and Flax Smoothie

Makes two servings



1/2 cup 1 percent lowfat milk



1/2 cup vanilla fat-free yogurt



2 tablespoons ground golden flaxseed



4 scoops vanilla protein powder



1 tablespoon peanut butter



1 teaspoon honey



1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract



1 ripe banana, sliced



4 ice cubes

Add the ingredients to a blender in the order listed, and press "smoothie" to blend for about a minute.

