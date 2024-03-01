NFL Star Tyreek Hill Denies Model's Assault Claim, Says She Tripped Over Dog

 NFL Star Tyreek Hill Denies Claims in Instagram Model's Assault Lawsuit | Miami New Times
Tyreek Hill's lawyer says the notion that the NFL player became aggressive during a friendly football practice with the model is "absurd."
March 1, 2024
Tyreek Hill issued a response denying the claims in a lawsuit filed by model Sophie Hall over her broken leg. Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images, Sophie Hall screenshot via Instagram
Pushing back against allegations that he broke an Instagram model's leg during an off-the-rails football lesson, Tyreek Hill says a mishap with a pooch on his property was to blame for the woman's injury.

Hill's attorney, J.B. Collins, issued a lengthy statement denying the allegations in a lawsuit filed by Sophie Hall, who claims the Miami Dolphins receiver angrily rammed into her and fractured her leg after he became upset that she jostled him in an offensive line drill.

"Counsel for Ms. Hall has intentionally omitted from their complaint that Ms. Hall fell over a dog while doing drills with Mr. Hill, which is when she sustained the alleged injuries," Collins wrote in the statement provided to New Times.

Hall filed the lawsuit on February 23, claiming the incident occurred while she was staying at Hill's mansion in Southwest Ranches, a town in west Broward County, at the invitation of Hill.

The lawsuit alleges that on June 28, 2023, during a football lesson on the turf field outside the player's home, the six-foot-one-inch-tall model made Hill lose his balance while they were practicing a defensive pass rush play. According to the lawsuit, the 29-year-old NFL player became "embarrassed by his loss of stability as a result of contact by a woman" and proceeded to aggressively slam into her, fracturing her leg in a subsequent simulated play.

Hill's lawyer rebutted the claim, saying Hill was not angered by the contact.

"The notion that Mr. Hill became upset because Ms. Hall 'held her own' in playful football drills is absurd," the statement reads.

The lawsuit makes mention of a "small puppy" trotting around on the turf field, noting that the animal interfered with a play at one point in the practice session. But the pleading frames the timeline such that the dog had nothing to do with the leg-breaking incident.

Hall says she remained at Hill's house in excruciating pain after the incident, and that no one summoned an ambulance or medical treatment for her. Her fracture was not diagnosed until she arrived back home in Pasco County, Florida, in early July, she says.

The lawsuit tries to link Hall's injury to the receiver's alleged "history of violent and aggressive behavior towards women," a not-so-subtle reference to Hill's 2014 domestic violence case, in which he was accused of choking and punching his then-girlfriend, who was pregnant. Hill pleaded guilty and received three years of probation.

In addition to negligence, the complaint pleads counts for assault and battery, which Hill's lawyer decried in his statement, calling their inclusion a "cunning" legal tactic. The attorney says he believes the lawsuit was drafted in a manner designed "to generate publicity" to pressure Hill into a payout.

Collins says a claim is pending with Hill's home insurer, and that the player is working with the insurer's representatives "to ensure that they cover Ms. Hall's medical bills" from the incident.
