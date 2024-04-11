BREAKING: O.J. Simpson Dead at 76

Simpson — the ex-NFL star controversially acquitted in the brutal murder of his ex-wife and her friend in the 1990s — died on April 10 after spending several months in hospice care, according to TMZ.
He reportedly died surrounded by family in his Las Vegas home.
"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," reads a tweet from Simpson's account on X, formerly known as Twitter. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
Having played in the NFL for 11 seasons, mostly with the Buffalo Bills, Simpson was regarded as one of the greatest running backs ever. His success on the field was quickly eclipsed by his trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.
On the evening of June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman were found stabbed to death outside Nicole’s condo in Los Angeles. Simpson was an immediate person of interest, and after failing to turn himself in to police, became the subject of a low-speed pursuit by police while infamously riding passenger in a white 1993 Ford Bronco SUV.
With an estimated television audience of roughly 95 million people, the police chase was described as "the most famous ride on American shores since Paul Revere’s.”
Simpson's trial ended in 1995 after 11 months, when the jury rendered a verdict of "not guilty" for the two murders.
The pursuit, arrest, and trial were among the most widely publicized events in American history.
Simpson later lost a trial in a battery-and-wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the families of Goldman and Brown. He was found liable for $33.5 million in damages, which the families sought to collect by seizing Simpson's memorabilia, including his Heisman Trophy from his time at University of Southern California.
Spousal Abuse
Nicole Brown Simpson's murder changed the way America viewed spousal abuse and its stigmatization.
Calls to domestic violence hotlines and police skyrocketed during the trial, the Associated Press reported.
"Her murder hurled into the forefront a conversation that advocates had been having for years — that it could happen anywhere, to anyone," American University professor Rachel Louise Snyder wrote in her book, No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us.
In a letter introduced during the murder trial, Brown detailed her abusive relationship with Simpson. She wrote in the letter that her husband gave her "disgusted looks" with each pound she gained in her first pregnancy in 1988 and severely beat her the following year, the AP reported.
"You beat the holy hell out of me, and we lied at the X-ray lab and said I fell off a bike. Remember!??” the letter said.
In the letter, Nicole also referred to a "New Year’s Eve beat-up" – a reference to a 1989 fight that brought police to Simpson's estate and led to him pleading no-contest to spousal battery. "I called the cops to save my life, whether you believe it or not," she wrote.
Move to Miami - More Legal TroubleIn 2000, after the Internal Revenue Service filed a lien on Simpson’s home and possessions due to him owing nearly $700,000 in back taxes, he left California for Miami, buying a mansion in the Killian neighborhood for $575,000. Florida was among the states with the strongest laws against seizure of homesteaded property and pensions.
That same year, Simpson enrolled his 14-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son at the private Gulliver Preparatory schools in Miami.
In February 2001, Simpson was arrested in Miami-Dade County for simple battery and burglary after he was accused of yanking the glasses off another motorist during a traffic dispute months earlier. He was tried and quickly acquitted of both charges.
Months later, in December 2001, Simpson's Miami home was searched by the FBI after the feds received a tip that he was involved in a major drug trafficking ring. No illegal drugs were discovered and no arrest was made.
Simpson became a fixture in the Miami area and was known to hang out in Coconut Grove. New Times writer Francisco Alvarado recalled seeing him at Christabelle’s Quarter, in a piece describing Simpson as Miami's "Nero."
"The Juice was splayed out on an opulent chaise lounge. He was surrounded by scores of well-wishers and lithe beauties who paid Nordberg homage by buying him drinks and snapping photographs with him," Alvarado wrote, referring to Simpson's character from Naked Gun.
More legal trouble followed in 2007, when Simpson was arrested for an incident in which he and a group of men robbed sports memorabilia at gunpoint from a Las Vegas hotel room. Simpson claimed items had been stolen from him and denied the charges, taking the case to trial in 2008 in Nevada District Court. He was convicted on kidnapping and armed robbery charges and sentenced to a 33-year prison term.
Simpson served roughly 9 years and was released in 2017.
Miamians Share O.J. Memories
Following news of his death, locals recalled passing time in the 305 while Simpson was living in the area and lounging around Coconut Grove.
“RIP to my most infamous Miami neighbor ever, OJ Simpson. If he did it? He did it," Miami-based columnist and radio broadcaster Grant Stern wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“So I used to know OJ Simpson's son, but I didn't know it was his son," WLRN journalist Danny Rivero wrote. "During college we were at his house smoking and then I looked at the walls and saw all the NFL memorabilia with OJ and then it hit me. I knew OJ lived around there."
"Are you..?" Rivero recalled asking.
"Yes."
"Miami is a trip," Rivero wrote.
Author and attorney Ari Mendelson recalled visiting Simpson's old road rage trial.
"Before proceedings resumed, his gaze pointed at me. I drew my finger across my throat to show him my contempt for his evil. He just snorted," Mendelson wrote.
Simpson's Miami property went into foreclosure while he was in prison in 2012. An investor demolished the home in 2022 before putting the land up for sale.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.