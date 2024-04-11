BREAKING: O.J. Simpson Dead at 76

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Spousal Abuse



Move to Miami - More Legal Trouble

Miamians Share O.J. Memories



RIP to my most infamous Miami neighbor ever, OJ Simpson.



If he did it?



He did it. — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) April 11, 2024

So I used to know OJ Simpson's son, but I didn't know it was his son. During college we were at his house smoking and then I looked at the walls and saw all the NFL memorabilia with OJ and then it hit me. I knew OJ lived around there.



"Are you..?"

"Yes."



Miami is a trip. — Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) April 11, 2024

My OJ Simpson story:



I visited his Miami road rage trial. Before proceedings resumed, his gaze pointed at me.



I drew my finger across my throat to show him my contempt for his evil.



He just snorted.



I'll always have the satisfaction of having publicly disrespected him. — Ari H. Mendelson (@kingmakerseries) April 11, 2024