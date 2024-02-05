Lee Schrager's Favorite Miami Restaurants to Check Out During SOBEWFF

The man who gave us the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) encourages you to support local Miami establishments — even during his own festival.
That's the kind of guy Lee Schrager is.
His now-grown-up baby, SOBEWFF hits the sands of South Beach, the streets of Miami, and the town of Hallandale Beach from Thursday, February 22 through Sunday, February 25, with tasting demonstrations, brunches, master classes, intimate dinners, and more.
Though he trained as a chef at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, Schrager's main job is as the chief communications officer and senior vice president of social responsibility for Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, a colossal Miami-based liquor distributor.
More than 20 years ago, when Schrager founded the festival as a fundraising dinner, he had no idea it would become one of the nation's leading culinary events. Yet here we are: To date, SOBEWFF has helped to raise more than $34 million for Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.
Even as the culinary stars prepare to descend upon Miami for the 2024 edition, we sought out Schrager, an unabashed booster of South Florida's food scene, to get his take on his favorite local hidden gems.
Below, listed alphabetically, are the proud Coral Gables resident's insider recommendations and observations about the best homegrown restaurants in the Magic City.
Babe's Meat & Counter: "Mom-and-pop butcher and sandwich shop focused on producing premium meat products and other delicacies."
Blue Collar: "The cozy eatery is all about comfort food — think shrimp and grits, pork and beans, cheeseburgers, and more."
Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop: "Unassuming little Cuban café in Wynwood serving large, delicious sandwiches under $10. Go for platefuls of Cuban food that go beyond the tried-and-true standards."
Finka Table & Tap: "Has a homey, hacienda feel, serving unique Cuban fare with Peruvian and Korean influences."
Hachidori Ramen: "A Japanese eatery where bold flavors, dim lights, and throwback hits are meant to transport us. They reinterpret traditional Japanese cuisine with the promise of delivering innovative recipes, quality ingredients, and exceptional hospitality."
Jaguar Sun: "An intimate restaurant and cocktail bar focusing on raw seafood and pasta. Located in the lobby of the Alea building in downtown Miami."
Korean Kitchen: "Located in a North Miami Beach shopping center, this Korean staple serves authentic delicious Korean cuisine at an affordable rate."
L'Auberge Haitian Restaurant: "This cash-only spot is one of the few restaurants in the area specializing in some of Haiti’s more luxurious dishes. Sundays are the best day to stop by, especially in the morning when they serve an excellent version of soup joumou."
Macchialina: "Italian restaurant in South Beach where all the pastas are made by hand using only the highest-quality ingredients. Their pastas are inspired by fresh, local ingredients and combined in seasonal and imaginative ways."
Meraki Greek Bistro: "Authentic Greek Cuisine in a setting that will inspire and transfer guests to Greece with an eclectic selection of traditional appetizers, homemade gyros, and fresh fish and seafood options."
Phuc Yea: "Fueled by old-school hip hop, graffiti, and a love for life, Phuc Yea’s rendition of Vietnamese cuisine is deeply inspired by family recipes as well as the flavors of the Mekong but fused with their personal experiences and cooking styles."
River Oyster Bar: "Local bistro that serves high-quality oysters and seafood in a comfortable setting with friendly, knowledgeable service. Oysters are flown in from all over the United States tagged with the harvest area and date to ensure the highest quality and safety."
Rosie's: "Southern American restaurant with Italian nuances. Noted to have some of the best brunch in Miami, with excellent food and service."
Sapore di Mare: "Small Italian restaurant with few tables and seats, furnished as if it were a boat, with the typical colors of Capri and the Amalfi Coast. Superb cuisine, seamless service, and an award-winning wine program, all in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere."
Tâm Tâm: "Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Miami where the menu is inspired by quán nhậu — a term for the places in Vietnam where people go to drink and eat. Tâm Tâm’s best dishes, meant to be eaten with your hands, are messy, as they are supposed to be."
Tran An: "Tran An draws inspiration from the flavors and recipes of the family’s hometown in Hanoi. Their menu features classics like pho, bánh mì, noodles, and salads with inventive protein options, including barbecue pork, lemongrass sausage, and Vietnamese braised beef."
South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Thursday, February 22 through Sunday, February 25, at various locations throughout Miami, Miami Beach, and Hallandale. For a complete list of events, visit sobewff.org.