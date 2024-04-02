 Jeff Bezos Buys Miami Mansion, His Third Indian Creek Home | Miami New Times
Bezos' Bunker? Amazon Founder Buys Third Indian Creek Mansion for $90 Million

Billionaire Bunker? More like Bezos' Bunker.
April 2, 2024
Jeff Bezos announced in November 2023 that he was moving to Miami from Seattle.
Jeff Bezos announced in November 2023 that he was moving to Miami from Seattle. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Indian Creek's Billionaire Bunker may be transforming into Jeff Bezos' personal bunker.

The Amazon founder and executive chairman agreed to pay $90 million in an off-market transaction for a six-bedroom home on the island of Indian Creek Village, according to Bloomberg. This is Bezos' third purchase on the island, which has become a haven for the rich and famous, including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, NFL legend Tom Brady, and investor Carl Icahn.

Bezos, who announced his move to Miami last November, purchased a $68 million estate in Indian Creek in August and later bought the neighboring $79 million, seven-bedroom home in October. A source cited in the Bloomberg report said the 60-year-old and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, plan to live in the most recently purchased mansion while he tears down the other two houses.

Located across from Surfside in Biscayne Bay, the gated island has its own municipality, police force, golf course, and country club along with 40 residences.

As ultra-wealthy newcomers like Bezos snatch up homes in Indian Creek, the island is "experiencing its own version of gentrification" with billionaires replacing the "the merely affluent" and driving up property prices. Whereas a $20 million home purchase on the island was once considered a big sale, large homes in the enclave are selling closer to $100 million nowadays. (For perspective, Icahn purchased a home on the island for $7.5 million in 1997.)

In early March, Bezos jumped Tesla founder Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth at the time was estimated at $200 billion as he had recently offloaded nearly $9 billion worth of Amazon stock. As of April 2, Bezos sits in second on the list behind Bernard Arnault, the founder and CEO of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) — a French luxury goods conglomerate.

Bezos spent much of his youth in the Miami area, attending Miami Palmetto Senior High School. At one point, he worked as a cook at a local McDonald's. He graduated as valedictorian of his high school class in 1982.
Naomi Feinstein
