This South Beach Restaurant Makes Rosalía's Favorite Gelato

Spanish music sensation Rosalía raves about Miami's pistachio gelato at Forte dei Marmi, an Italian restaurant in the chic South of Fifth neighborhood in Miami Beach.
March 26, 2024
Prepared à la minute for each table, this luscious treat boasts a soft consistency and is made with pistachio sourced from Bronte, a small town in Sicily known for its exceptional nuts, often referred to as "green gold."
Music sensation Rosalía has been turning heads since her move to Miami earlier this year, and her recent culinary escapades have only added to the buzz surrounding her.

One notable stop on her dining exploration in February was at Forte dei Marmi, a posh establishment in the South of Fifth neighborhood of Miami Beach, renowned for its coastal Italian cuisine. It was here that Rosalía took to her Instagram story on February 19 to declare her newfound love for the restaurant's pistachio gelato, dubbing it her "favorite pistachio ice cream in Miami." She also made this bold claim about the creamy dessert — "It's the best pistachio ice cream I have ever tried in my life."

She declared her love of the pistachio gelato to her 27.9 million followers, meaning she truly wants the world to know about it — so we had to get to the bottom of why it is so delicious.

According to Andrea Reitano, the owner of Forte dei Marmi, the dessert has been a staple on the menu since the restaurant's inception in 2017. "It's very special and eye-catching – the sheer size of it is impressive, probably the biggest gelato portion in town," Reitano remarks.
Prepared à la minute for each table, this luscious treat boasts a soft consistency and is made with pistachio sourced from Bronte, a small town in Sicily renowned for its exceptional nuts, often referred to as "green gold." Topped with crunchy pistachios and served on a marble plate, this indulgent dessert also features a layer of the prized nuts at the bottom for an extra crunch.

"It's a simple but perfectly executed dessert — it has gained great acclaim among our customers and celebrities in particular, who have been raving about it on social media," Reitano adds. Rosalía's endorsement is just the latest in a string of celebrity accolades for Forte dei Marmi. Regulars like Drake, occasional visitors like rapper 50 Cent, and sports stars like Michael Jordan and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia have all visited the restaurant, adding to its allure.

The gelato, recommended for sharing between three to four people, costs $39, reflecting both its quality and indulgence.

Served on a marble plate, paying homage to the restaurant's name (which means "marble fort" in Italian), it provides a refreshing finale to a dining experience on the patio under the Miami stars. And with Rosalía's stamp of approval, it's sure to attract even more fans eager to taste a scoop of Miami's celebrity-approved gelato heaven.

Forte dei Marmi. 150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; fdmmiami.com. Monday through Friday 5:15 to 11 pm, and Saturday and Sunday noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m.
