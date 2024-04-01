Former Dolphins Player Vontae Davis Found Dead in Florida Home

The 35-year-old ex-NFL star, who retired from the league in 2018, was found unresponsive in a family mansion in Southwest Ranches after police responded to the home for a medical emergency. While a police investigation is ongoing, foul play is not suspected.
Drafted by Miami in 2009, Davis played three seasons with the Dolphins and 10 seasons in the NFL. He was the brother of former Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis.
The Dolphins shared a statement about Davis' death on X, formerly known as Twitter.
We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/mB1kYUpZqQ— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 1, 2024
"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time," the post reads.
The mansion is listed in Davis' grandmother's name, according to NBC6. Davis reportedly had been living there for several years.
The Washington, D.C. native played for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini before he was picked up in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.
He played his first few years in the league with the Dolphins, nabbing nine interceptions in 44 games played. He was then traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent the majority of his career.
Davis began his last NFL season with the Buffalo Bills but famously retired from the league in the middle of the team's September 2018 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. He declared "I'm done" and removed himself from the game, never to return to professional football.
He finished his career as a two-time Pro Bowler with 22 interceptions and 395 tackles.
Though his method of retirement drew a measure of backlash around the league, Davis told ESPN in a 2019 profile that he did not regret the decision. "Looking back, it's one of the best decisions I've made in my life, honestly," he said.
Responding to news of Davis' death, Colts owner Jim Irsay called him a "great guy, teammate, player."
"Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis," Irsay said. "My prayers to Vontae’s family."
WCIA, a CBS affiliate in Central Illinois, reported that Bobby Maze, a friend of Davis, posted a statement on social media, mourning his death.
"You beat the odds, you made it. You did it your way," the post reads. "It just wasn’t supposed to end like this."
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.