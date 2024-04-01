 Ex-Miami Dolphin Vontae Davis Found Dead in Southwest Ranches Home | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Former Dolphins Player Vontae Davis Found Dead in Florida Home

While a police investigation is ongoing, foul play is not suspected in the death of the star cornerback, inv estigators said.
April 1, 2024
Good times: Vontae Davis takes the field for the Dolphins' September 2011 season opener.
Good times: Vontae Davis takes the field for the Dolphins' September 2011 season opener. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Share this:
Two-time Pro Bowler and former Miami Dolphins player Vontae Davis was found dead inside a South Florida home on Monday morning.

The 35-year-old ex-NFL star, who retired from the league in 2018, was found unresponsive in a family mansion in Southwest Ranches after police responded to the home for a medical emergency. While a police investigation is ongoing, foul play is not suspected.

Drafted by Miami in 2009, Davis played three seasons with the Dolphins and 10 seasons in the NFL. He was the brother of former Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis.

The Dolphins shared a statement about Davis' death on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time," the post reads.

The mansion is listed in Davis' grandmother's name, according to NBC6. Davis reportedly had been living there for several years.

The Washington, D.C. native played for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini before he was picked up in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

He played his first few years in the league with the Dolphins, nabbing nine interceptions in 44 games played. He was then traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent the majority of his career.

Davis began his last NFL season with the Buffalo Bills but famously retired from the league in the middle of the team's September 2018 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. He declared "I'm done" and removed himself from the game, never to return to professional football.

He finished his career as a two-time Pro Bowler with 22 interceptions and 395 tackles.

Though his method of retirement drew a measure of backlash around the league, Davis told ESPN in a 2019 profile that he did not regret the decision. "Looking back, it's one of the best decisions I've made in my life, honestly," he said.

Responding to news of Davis' death, Colts owner Jim Irsay called him a "great guy, teammate, player."

"Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis," Irsay said. "My prayers to Vontae’s family."

WCIA, a CBS affiliate in Central Illinois, reported that Bobby Maze, a friend of Davis, posted a statement on social media, mourning his death.

"You beat the odds, you made it. You did it your way," the post reads. "It just wasn’t supposed to end like this."

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news, crime and public safety, education and cannabis. She’s worked for New Times since June 2020. Prior to that, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, and she freelanced for The Appeal. She graduated from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
Abortion, Recreational Weed Will Be on Florida's November 2024 Ballot

Election

Abortion, Recreational Weed Will Be on Florida's November 2024 Ballot

By Alex DeLuca and Izzy Kapnick
Opening Series Sweep Marks Marlins' Worst Start in More Than 20 Years

Sports

Opening Series Sweep Marks Marlins' Worst Start in More Than 20 Years

By Ryan Yousefi
Miami Heat "Culture" Is Dead

Sports

Miami Heat "Culture" Is Dead

By Ryan Yousefi
Jonathan Crenshaw, Homeless Miami Beach Artist Who Painted With Feet, Dead at 51

Obituaries

Jonathan Crenshaw, Homeless Miami Beach Artist Who Painted With Feet, Dead at 51

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation