Guide to Restaurant Christmas 2016 Dinners in Miami

Chances your Christmas ham will turn out like this? Slim. gkrphoto / Shutterstock.com

Without fail, every year the holidays seem to creep up on us. Palm-tree lined streets and perfect temperatures make friends and families descend upon Miami and South Florida to escape the cold and enjoy a warm holiday retreat. Now, what to do with all your holiday guests?

Many restaurants typically close for Christmas, but a good number are open and ready to entertain you and your family so you don't have to cook for a small army. Put on your best holiday attire, make your reservations, and enjoy a special meal knowing your kitchen will remain clean.

As always, reservations are strongly suggested and prices don't reflect taxes and gratuity, unless specified.

BLT Prime

The Doral steakhouse offers its three-course Christmas blackboard menu ($65). Choose from an appetizer, main entrée, sides, and dessert, or if you are not feeling the prix-fixe, à la carte options are available. Reservations can be made by calling 305-591-6066 or email lukas@bltprime.com.

Beaker & Gray

Switch it up this Christmas with a Jewish and Chinese-inspired menu from executive chef Brian Nasajon. Guests will be treated to alternative holiday à la carte offerings including General Tso’s chicken with pineapple and sweet 'n' sour sauce, potato latkes with charred scallion and horseradish cream, lo mein with juicy pork rib and stir fry, and shakshuka with feta cheese and sour dough bread. Visit beakerandgray.com for more information.

Bulla Gastrobar

A Christmas-inspired market menu is available for dinner at both locations. Menu includes classic Latin dishes like ensalada de pollo y gabon, croquetas, sopa de mariscos navideños, and a festive apple pie mule cocktail. Dishes are a la carte and range from $10 to $34.

EXPAND Korean Fried Chicken Courtesy of The Continental

The Continental

Hit Miami Beach for a meal playing off the Japanese tradition of eating fried chicken and sipping on champagne with chocolate cake for Christmas. The Continental is serving a Korean fried chicken special with a green salad and a slice of millionaire's chocolate cake ($55). For reservations call 305-604-2000.

Related Stories Miami's Ten Best New Restaurants of 2016

db Bistro Moderne

Celebrate Christmas Eve with a four-course prix-fixe menu ($80) from executive chef Clark Bowen featuring seasonal inspirations of lobster soup, diver sea scallops, duck breast, pork loin, and pompano. Pastry chef Saeko Nemoto will prepare variations of the classic Bûche de Noël and other holiday treats. Shareable options including charcuterie, cheese, and a raw bar are available as add-ons to the prix-fixe menu. Dinner service starts at 6 p.m. with the last seating at 10 p.m. Visit dbbistro.com/miami for more information.

Driftwood Room at Nautilus

Head to Driftwood Room for a Christmas-inspired brunch featuring traditional Sunday brunch items and special holiday additions ($49 per person). To make a reservation, guests can call ahead or book it through OpenTable.

The Dutch

Enjoy a Latin-inspired Christmas eve dinner for $50 per person featuring a traditional caja china pig roast, along with other savory Latin dishes prepared by executive chef Adonay Tafur. Guests can spend the evening chilling in the grove, the Dutch’s outdoor area, enjoying board games, sipping coquitos ($8) all while enjoying live music by DJ Bre. For more information or reservations, call 305-938-3111 or email info@thedutchmiami.com.

Il Mulino Sunny Isles

In the mood for brunch? Il Mulino New York at Acqualina Resort & Spa will host a Christmas-inspired Sunday brunch on the 25th from noon to 4 p.m. for $65 per person featuring its traditional pasta, seafood, and omelet stations; a special honey-baked ham station; holiday decorated desserts; live Christmas music; and a visit from Santa for the kids and kids at heart. Bonus: the price includes brunch cocktails.

Courtesy of Izzy's

Izzy's Fish & Oyster

A long-standing Christmas eve tradition for many Italians, Izzy's Fish & Oyster is offering guests the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Think mussels, linguine with clams, New England oysters, crab-stuffed lobster, and more. The feast runs $65 per person or $100 per couple. Add wine pairings for an additional $25 each. For reservations, call 305-397-8843.

Jaya at the Setai

Jaya will be serving its signature Christmas-themed buffet brunch with two seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. ($125 for adults and $63 for children). Get in the holiday spirit with live jazz featuring Christmas carols and an appearance from Santa Claus. The buffet offers traditional holiday fare as well as an extensive seafood display. Top favorites include truffle-roasted Murray Farm chicken, barbecue kurobuta Berkshire pork ribs, and Chinese dim sum. A variety of Asian-fusion dishes are also featured such as Indonesian beef rendang and traditional pad thai.

Courtesy of Macchialina

Macchialina

For Christmas Eve, the Miami Beach eatery is offering diners a four-course chef tasting menu in addition to its à la carte rustic Italian favorites. The feast will feature a variety of dishes in each course – served family style – for $55 per person, with an additional wine pairing for $28 per person. Specials, such as veal osso bucco and whole roasted fish with white wine and cherry tomatoes, will also be available. For reservations call 305-534-2124.

Pisco y Nazca

The Peruvian style ceviche gastrobar is offering a special market menu for Christmas, available for dinner at both locations. Dishes include ceviche tropical, arroz con pollo and coquito as the main cocktail. Visit piscoynazca.com for more information.

Quattro Gastronomia Italiana

This Northern Italian restaurant offers its à la carte menu with additional seasonal Alba white truffle specials. Specials include fontina cheese fondue with a poached egg yolk and toasted biova croutons ($40), tartar of filet mignon, artichoke salad and crispy parmigiano reggiano ($45), tagliolini in Italian butter sauce ($85), risotto with Piemontese toma cheese ($85), thinly sliced beef tenderloin with sautéed porcini mushrooms ($95), and veal scaloppini with truffle butter sauce and truffle fries ($95). The restaurant will be open both Christmas eve and Christmas day and reservations will be taken from noon to 11:45 p.m. Call 305-531-4833 or visit quattromiami.com.

Scarpetta

Scarpetta is offering a rustic yet elegant holiday meal with an ode to the Feast of the Seven Fishes from 6 to 11 p.m. Available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the four-course prix-fixe menu ($75 per person) offers cioppino with mussels, clams, prawns, and shellfish brodo followed by tagliatelle with lobster, crab, concentrated tomato, and pickled ramps; seared snapper with spiced fennel purée, fregola nero, and salsa verde; and for dessert, salted caramel budino with rum chantilly and gingerbread. For reservations, call 877-326-7412.

StripSteak by Michael Mina

Feeling a steak for the holiday? The modern American steakhouse at the Fontainebleau is offering a three-course, holiday-inspired, prix-fixe menu ($75 per person) from 6 to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Enjoy a first course of roasted baby beets with acacia honey vinaigrette, candied hazelnuts, blue cheese, balsamic and watercress followed by the main course of wood grilled filet mignon with Malabar peppercorn, fingerling potato confit, and parsley mustard purée. Indulge the sweet tooth with a warm apple crumble with eggnog ice cream for a festive dessert. For reservations call 877-326-7412.

Vagabond Kitchen & Bar Courtesy of Vagabond

Vagabond Kitchen & Bar

Vagabond will be open for Christmas Eve with chef Roberto Dubois cooking up a four-course dinner for $69 per adult and $35 per child under 12. Expect to see dishes such as foie gras, diver scallop gratin, sea bass, duck breast, and more. Vagabond's Christmas Day brunch will follow at $45 per adult and $35 per child with bottomless mimosas and bellinis for $18 (two hours) or by the glass ($9). Start with oysters, then head to the omelet station and taste a selection of ceviches. For reservations, call 786-409-5635 or email reservations@vagabondkitchenandbar.com.

Via Emilia 9

Keep it traditional with an Italian Christmas feast at Via Emilia 9 in South Beach. The charming eatery is offering a five-course meal for $49. Chef Wendy Cacciatore also offers catering services. For additional information about catering or private chef services, visit viaemilia9.com or call 786-216-7150.

