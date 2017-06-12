The Hukilau Offers Unique Insight Into the Latest National Tiki Cocktail Trends

Photo by Nicole Danna

This past weekend, the Fort Lauderdale-based Hukilau — considered one of the world's largest and most authentic celebrations of tiki culture, cocktails, art, and music — kicked-off its annual festivities. It was bigger and better than ever before thanks to an expanded schedule of events and educational symposiums.

Part of that meant lots of rum, too. Specifically, lots of rum going into all those tiki cocktails, many of which were sampled during the first-ever High Tide party that took place Friday, June 9 featuring eight pop-up bars sponsored by some of the nation's most famous tiki establishments.

While the 16th annual event has come and gone, that doesn't mean you can't still get a really great tiki drink around South Florida — and the country. With more people appreciating Polynesian pop culture than ever before, here are six tiki-themed bars across the nation where bartenders are taking the art of tiki to a whole new level.

Photo by Nicole Danna

1. Cryo-Muddling

While cryotherapy can help an injured football player decrease pain and prevent inflammation, exposing freezing temps to fresh herbs at the bar before muddling can help preserve fresh flavors and prevent browning. That's what they boys over at Pittsburg's Hidden Harbor are doing. There, head bartender Max Stein is shaking up some modern interpretations of various old-world tiki libations that are literally bursting with flavor thanks to his application of molecular gastronomy techniques behind the bar. By flash-freezing herbs with liquid nitrogen, the ingredients allow fellow Pennsylvanians to feel like they're actually sipping poolside in Polynesia.

Photo by Nicole Danna

2. Raising The Bar on House-made Ingredients

There's no self-respecting craft cocktail bar that doesn't make some in-house ingredients these days, be it fresh citrus juices or preparing a bevy of house-made infused syrups. But when it comes to tiki, nearly every ingredient used in many of the most popular drink recipes offers an opportunity to make something innovative from scratch. At Chicago's Three Dots and a Dash, head bartender Corey Starr and his fellow mixologists are doing some of the dopest fresh stuff, making everything from Falernum (a sweet syrup used in Caribbean and tropical drinks that contains flavors of almond, ginger, cloves and/or allspice, lime, and sometimes vanilla) to their own cream of coconut in-house. At the Hukilau, they presented a classic Painkiller, one slightly elevated with all those in-house creations and a final shower of to-order grated nutmeg.

Photo courtesy of Pagan Idol

3. A New Experience

At Pagan Idol in San Francisco, you aren't just going to the bar for a drink. You're also escaping reality. At least that's what bar manager William Prestwood and beverage director Daniel "Doc" Clarks wants you to do every time you enter their tiki-hut themed bar. You're greeted with everything from a tropical fish tank to an erupting volcano. And to keep it truly West Coast-style, the bar is even trying to go one step further with a grassroots green movement, eliminating wasteful garnishes and straws or composting unusable herbs, allowing both bartenders and imbibers to feel good about their liquid indulgence by helping to reduce the bar's carbon footprint.

Photo by Nicole Danna

4. Make Tiki Approachable

Florida's own Flask & Cannon tiki bar was the first to bring the tiki trend to Jacksonville Beach. The quaint bar is just steps from the ocean strand, located between the city's fishing pier and historic Casa Marina Hotel. The goal now, says owner and beverage director Kurt Rogers, is to make tiki approachable to the mainstream masses. That translates to a friendly, knowledgable staff that prepares balanced cocktails offering layers of flavor. At the Hukilau, the Flask & Cannon bartenders shared their popular Oh My Grog, a drink prepared with St. Lucia Chairman's reserve, Clement Premier Canne Martinique, and Plantation original and dark rums shaken with fresh grapefruit and lime juices and a splash of Doc's spiced syrup.

Photo by Nicole Danna

5. Creating New Classics

At S.O.S. Tiki Bar in Atlanta, bar manager Josh Martin is helping to bring the tiki movement to the heart of the South. During the Hukilau, the S.O.S.'s Martin's Prince Buster cocktail combined Goslings with El Dorado 12-year aged rum with a few different types of spirits not often seen mixed with tiki libations: Leblon cachaça and Bénédictine herbal liqueur with house-made guava shrub, lime juice, and orange juice. How's that for shaking things up a bit?

