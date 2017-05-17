The Hukilau Returns to Fort Lauderdale's Mai-Kai in June

The 16th-annual Hukilau returns to Fort Lauderdale June 7 to 11. Photo courtesy of Mai-Kai

Do you know how to hula? Want to learn to play the ukulele and drink lots of rum?

You can do it all at this year's 2017 Hukilau in Fort Lauderdale, considered one of the world's largest and most authentic celebrations of tiki culture, cocktails, art, and music. The event returns to the Mai-Kai June 7 through 11, and this year the party promises longer hours, more events, and cocktails from pop-up bars and sponsors included with all weekend passes.

This edition marks the 16th-annual Hukilau, taking place at several iconic locations in Fort Lauderdale. The event has grown over the years into a five-day fest drawing thousands of tikiphiles from across the globe. Attendees kick back and revel in retro culture through a series of symposiums and events, including live music performances, dancing, and art shows offered alongside some of the world's best rum cocktails.

Hukilau is the name of the traditional Hawaiian festival held in fishing villages across the island chain. Back in the day, fishermen would cast large nets into the ocean, trapping schools of fish for the villagers to pull ashore. The feast that followed was a celebration of the spirit of family and community, also called 'ohana.

This year's Hukilau events include cocktail classes and hula lessons. Photo courtesy of the Hukilau

Today the Fort Lauderdale-based Hukilau represents a metaphorical net cast over the world, bringing together fans of Polynesian pop (another world for extreme tiki culture love). The event is largely based at the Mai-Kai, the city's historic Polynesian restaurant, which has served as home base of the fest for more than a decade and recently earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. The sprawling tropical paradise includes a waterfall-filled outdoor garden, six dining rooms, live Polynesian dinner shows, and a cocktail lounge that serves nearly 50 classic tiki drinks made with secret recipes that date back to the early days of tropical mixology.

The festival will run Wednesday, June 7, through Sunday, June 11, and offer a unique lineup of live music, symposiums, and special guests. The event is best known for its colorful displays of tiki "exotica," including retro artwork, surfer music, rum-filled cocktails, and Polynesian dance shows.

The Hukilau will also offer the Tiki Treasures Bazaar, where guests can find artwork, authentic carvings, mugs, aloha wear, vintage collectibles, and vinyl records from all over the world. The bazaar, along with special tasting booths from spirits sponsors, can be found at the Hyatt Regency Pier 66's Crystal Ballroom and atrium Thursday through Saturday (open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Like last year, many of the 2017 events will take place at Pier 66, as well as the B Ocean Resort's Wreck Bar, and the main symposiums will be held at the Mai-Kai. A Wednesday preparty, Sunday finale, and Saturday main event will also take place at the Mai-Kai.

Three- and four-day passes, ranging from $159 to $379, come with everything you need to enjoy the event to its fullest. The price includes a festival swag bag; admission to two exclusive parties; access to the Friday Rum Island Pool Party (a new version of last year's Tiki Road Trip Pool Party, serving complimentary tiki cocktails from some of the nation's most respected tiki mixologists); Rum Shack tastings; Saturday-night entry to the Mai-Kai for dinner and a show; and passholder prices for symposiums, ticketed tastings, cocktail labs, and craft classes.

Don't miss the MeduSirena show, starring Marina the fire-eating mermaid and her pod of Aquaticats — otherwise known as the Wreck Bar's mermaid swim show — who will perform exclusive performances Wednesday and Thursday at the oceanfront bar.

Hukilau 2017

June 7 through 11 at various locations in Fort Lauderdale. For tickets and a complete schedule of events, visit thehukilau.com.

