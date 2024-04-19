 Juici Patties Opens in Hollywood, Florida, Selling Jamaican Patties | Miami New Times
Largest Jamaican Patty Franchise Opens First U.S. Restaurant in South Florida

Juici Patties' first U.S. location in Hollywood has lines of people out the door daily waiting to try its Jamaican classics.
April 19, 2024
The largest Jamaican patty franchise in Jamaica and the Caribbean Islands has made its way to South Florida — and it's already going viral.

At the grand opening of Juici Patties in Hollywood, videos posted on Juici Patties' U.S. Instagram account were quickly garnering hundreds of thousands of views, with commenters writing, "I’m so happy I could cry🥹😭" and "So tasty. I’m hooked. Thank you for opening your first U.S. location in our city."

The line out the door on grand opening day was so long that one commenter wrote, "Omggg I just want to try it already but the damn line is longer than the DMV."

Juici Patties holds the record for having the most Jamaican patty restaurants on the island of Jamaica, with more than 60 locations.
For those who are unfamiliar with Jamaican patties, they are flaky, golden pastries filled with traditionally seasoned Jamaican beef or chicken that are then baked until hot and ready to eat. The company’s founder, Jukie Chin, started making the restaurant's signature Juici Patties in his mother’s kitchen and selling them in his parents’ grocery store. Today, his son, Daniel, leads the Juici Patties American team.

The beloved Jamaican patty franchise serves everything from spicy beef patties and coco bread to cheesy beef patties and patties with avocado.

The menu offers diners the choice of ordering a "light lunch" or a combo meal. Also on the menu are french fries, plantains, coco bread (fluffy, hand-stretched, Jamaican-style bread), and three desserts: apple habanero cake, a banana nut muffin, and vegan carrot cake.

The Jamaican-based franchise plans a major South Florida expansion soon. The next Juici Patties locations will be in Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill, Miami Gardens, Miramar, Orlando, Sunrise, West Palm Beach, and Winter Garden.

Juici Patties. 5830 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, 754-254-7045; juicipattiesusa.com. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
