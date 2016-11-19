Five Thanksgiving Hacks From Miami's Best Chefs

Photo by Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock.com

Thanksgiving is the time when family and friends gather around the table to share both warm feelings and good food.

Well, that's the Hallmark Channel myth that most of us grow up with. The reality, of course, is that your uncle Phil will drink too much and divulge that he voted for Trump and your mom will tell you that she should have made the turkey because yours was too dry.

This year, we have a suggestion about how to handle Thanksgiving. First — institute a no-politics policy at the table. Then, allow Miami's best chefs and industry professionals to give you their pro tips and hacks to turn your Thanksgiving into the best one ever.

Chef and owner Daniel Serfer. billwisserphoto.com

Thanksgiving Recipe: Mashed Potatoes From Blue Collar's Danny Serfer

Like any great turkey meal, the secret is in the taters. If your mashed potatoes don't cut it, the whole meal is a bust — and that's a problem. But fret not. We consulted with a mashed potato connoisseur: Danny Serfer from Blue Collar. He was kind enough to pass on his recipe (and explicit instructions) for Blue Collar's creamy mashed Yukon gold potatoes.

Thanksgiving without the hassle. WikiCommons

Chef Peter Vauthy's Ultimate Turkey Tips For Thanksgiving Success

Before you lay one finger on that bird, let Red the Steakhouse's Peter Vauthy show you how to get the most from your turkey. What, you say? A steakhouse chef who talks turkey? Let's just put it this way. At a recent Friendsgiving dinner at the SoFi restaurant, chef Vauthy served a turkey that was so moist, so tender, it blew everyone at the dinner away.

Courtesy Cindy Hutson

Cindy Hutson Knows What to Do With Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

The thought of food might not sound as appetizing as it did yesterday while you gobbled down turkey, gravy, potatoes, and one too many servings of Grandma's homemade pie. But for the sake of survival, you'll have to eat something today. Chef Cindy Hutson has a suggestion.

Toast to the holidays. Courtesy of Sailor Jerry

Sailor Jerry's Steve Millar Shares the Secret to Stocking Your Home Bar for the Holidays

Thanksgiving is next week, and you've prepared the perfect menu that combines traditional turkey with modern twists. That's great, but how is your cocktail game? Paying attention to hosting a proper bar during the holidays is just as important as the food.

Sweetness Bakeshop

Fireman Derek's Five Steps to the Perfect Pie for Thanksgiving

Pie is the capper to any and every Thanksgiving celebration, but mastering it is perhaps the most challenging part of the meal. Sogginess, underbaking, and the wrong equipment are all baking sins that have probably sent you out of the room with your head hung low. If you’re beginning to doubt your skills as the big day creeps closer, take some advice from the pie man himself, Derek Kaplan of Miami's legendary Fireman Derek’s Pies.