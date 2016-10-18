menu

Buena Vista Deli Founders Open Cafe Creme in North Miami

WalletHub: Miami Is Nation's Third Best "Foodie City"


Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 10:29 a.m.
By Valeria Nekhim Lease
The strawberry tarte ($4.95) at Cafe Creme in North Miami.
Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease
A A

If you like Buena Vista Deli, you'll love Cafe Creme in North Miami (750 NE 125th St.). Located right next door to the Museum of Contemporary Art, Cafe Creme is a new French restaurant, bakery, and soon-to-be bar from the founders of Buena Vista Deli. This new space is significantly larger than Buena Vista Deli and offers plenty of outdoor seating overlooking MOCa. And though Cafe Creme's design is more modern, the cuisine is classic French. 

Seven years ago, Claude Postel and Cory Finot opened Buena Vista Deli to rave reviews, but the partners sold it recently because the Design District-adjacent neighborhood became too expensive. Claude Postel is still a co-owner at Buena Vista Bistro, but he's focused on making Cafe Creme the best it can be.

Indeed, during a recent visit, the French Michelin-starred chef was in the kitchen giving a demonstration to the staff. Postel comes from a long line of chocolatiers, and his great-great-uncle used to make chocolates for the French royal family. To pay homage to Postel's lineage, the restaurant displays chocolate molds that were once used by the chef's family. 

There's plenty of indoor and outdoor seating at Cafe Creme.
Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease

The restaurant is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and Finot says they want their new place to be a combination of Buena Vista Deli, Buena Vista Bistro, and the now-defunct Buena Vista Chocolates. Soon they'll receive a full liquor license and will serve $5 drinks on weekdays during happy hour. There's currently a nice pastry selection, but in a little while a pastry chef from France will be joining the team and the variety of treats will expand. 

Cafe Creme is ultimately a casual spot where you can linger over a croissant and latte, or come in with friends to enjoy a steak tartare with fries for dinner. The menu is so broad you can literally dine here every day of the week and never repeat a meal. Prices range from $2.50 for a fresh toasted baguette with butter and homemade jam, to $18 for a steak frites. Table service is offered during dinner and all-day on Saturday and Sundays; otherwise there's counter service. 

The leek quiche at Cafe Creme is positively delicious.
Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease
The new eatery is a welcome addition to the neighborhood which has long been known for its art galleries, high-end antique furniture shops, and vintage boutiques. In fact, the area is now officially called NOMAD, an acronym which stands for North Miami Art and Design. Finot says the City of North Miami has been extremely supportive of Cafe Creme and he has high hopes for the eatery and for NOMAD'S future. "I feel exactly the same way I did when we opened Buena Vista Deli. The neighborhood is really coming together." 
A selection of classic French pastries await at Cafe Creme.
Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease

Follow Valeria Nekhim Lease on Twitter and Instagram 


