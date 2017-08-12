 


Courtesy of Blackbird Ordinary

A Guide to Miami's Best Drinks

Laine Doss | August 12, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

Happy weekend. You've survived another work week and now it's time to relax with a cold drink.

Ahh...but what should you imbibe? Are you jonesing for the crispness of a cold beer? A refreshing tall summer cocktail? A salt-rimmed margarita?  Maybe you're looking for the best deals in town?

Whatever your pleasure, here's a handy guide that will get a glass in your hands in no time.

Courtesy of The Local Craft Food & Drink

The Ten Best Summer Cocktails in Miami
During the dog days of summer, the dangerous combination of extreme heat and high humidity sends most Miamians running for an air conditioner or a cold drink. If it’s the latter you’re looking for, the Magic City is also known as a boozy city, with a wealth of sophisticated cocktail programs turning out updated menus that reflect the season. From refreshing fruit-filled libations to bone-chilling slushes, prepare to be whisked away to a tropical paradise getaway in the form of a nice cool glass. Imbibe on ten of the best summer cocktails right this moment in the 305. After all, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere!

CarmaConnected/Ricky's South Beach

The Ten Best Happy Hours in Miami 2017
Happy hour in Miami isn't a pastime; it's a way of life. Think of it as the only time when cheap drinks, even cheaper eats, and a buzzy vibe unite inside some of the Magic City's finest restaurants. These daily happenings make destinations such as the Sarsaparilla Club and Mignonette Uptown accessible for more than just one drink.

Pink Froyd
Pink Froyd
Nicole Danna

South Florida's Ten Best IPAs
The Brewers Association recognizes only two types of IPA, the flagship style of the American craft beer movement: American IPA and imperial IPA (or double IPA, abbreviated DIPA), each brewed with American-grown hops known for their citrusy, bitter, piney aromas. But what makes a good IPA? Like so many beer styles, it's a matter of personal preference for most. Overall, however, it's generally a balance of hop-forward bitterness and malty sweetness supported by a strong hop aroma.

Courtesy Bodega

The Ten Best Margaritas in Miami
When it comes to refreshing alcoholic beverages, few concoctions compete with the margarita. The mojito aside, it's practically the unofficial drink of South Florida.

27 Restaurant

The Ten Best Bloody Marys in Miami
A hearty carb-and-coffee-loaded brunch usually does the trick, but a bold, salty, and savory bloody mary works wonders no matter the time of day. It’s a simple cocktail that starts with two main ingredients – tomato juice and vodka – and can practically function as a standalone meal, especially when it's garnished with bacon, horseradish, cocktail shrimp, deviled eggs, or various spices.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

