Morgans Restaurant Relocates to Allapattah After 14 Years in Wynwood

After more than a decade, Morgans, one of Wynwood's most popular brunch restaurants, has relocated to Allapattah with a new vibe.
April 23, 2024
After 14 years in Wynwood, Morgans has relocated to Allapattah. Morgans photo
Beloved modern comfort food restaurant Morgans, known for its brunch, is relocating from its Wynwood location to a restaurant space in Allapattah.

The family-owned restaurant, which has been serving brunch staples from its Wynwood patio since 2010, will move from its purple home in Wynwood to a larger location in Allapattah at 2800 NW Seventh Ave. on Wednesday, April 24.

The restaurant space, which was once formally a home, was remodeled into a restaurant when it was purchased more than 13 years ago at the intersection between Wynwood and Midtown by Barclay Graebner. (Morgan is his mother's maiden name.) Back then, it was one of the only restaurants in the area — now, this is quite the opposite.
click to enlarge Two pink chairs and a table
Morgans' new location in Allapattah was designed by the same designer as Casa Florida and Tigre.
Morgans photo
The new location in Allapattah was designed by Eduardo Suarez, who designed Casa Florida and the former Tigre, so guests can expect velvet chairs, lush greenery, shades of pink, plenty of floral elements, and gold accents throughout the space.

Thanks to its larger location, the restaurant will be able to have more guests and host private events, jazz nights, and other fun programming.

"I am so excited to begin again," shares owner Barclay Graebner. "The space is very different from our little purple house. However, I think we have accomplished everything that the purple house didn't have in this space. It's fun, it's comfortable, and we welcome you as always to enjoy a coffee, have a meeting or an interview, a dinner date, and, of course, for any celebration you want to remember. We can't wait for it to open!"
click to enlarge A pink couch and wood floor
Morgans in Allapattah will have the same menu but a different atmosphere.
Morgans photo
Morgans has served a consistently delicious breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner menu for more than a decade.

The restaurant's comfort food classics will remain on its menu, like its cornbread, fried chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, chocolate-dipped waffles, mac & cheese, and more.

Morgans. 2800 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-573-9678; themorgansrestaurant.com. Opening Wednesday, April 24.
