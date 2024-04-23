Morgans Restaurant Relocates to Allapattah After 14 Years in Wynwood

Beloved modern comfort food restaurant Morgans, known for its brunch, is relocating from its Wynwood location to a restaurant space in Allapattah.
The family-owned restaurant, which has been serving brunch staples from its Wynwood patio since 2010, will move from its purple home in Wynwood to a larger location in Allapattah at 2800 NW Seventh Ave. on Wednesday, April 24.
The restaurant space, which was once formally a home, was remodeled into a restaurant when it was purchased more than 13 years ago at the intersection between Wynwood and Midtown by Barclay Graebner. (Morgan is his mother's maiden name.) Back then, it was one of the only restaurants in the area — now, this is quite the opposite.
Casa Florida and the former Tigre, so guests can expect velvet chairs, lush greenery, shades of pink, plenty of floral elements, and gold accents throughout the space.
Thanks to its larger location, the restaurant will be able to have more guests and host private events, jazz nights, and other fun programming.
"I am so excited to begin again," shares owner Barclay Graebner. "The space is very different from our little purple house. However, I think we have accomplished everything that the purple house didn't have in this space. It's fun, it's comfortable, and we welcome you as always to enjoy a coffee, have a meeting or an interview, a dinner date, and, of course, for any celebration you want to remember. We can't wait for it to open!"
The restaurant's comfort food classics will remain on its menu, like its cornbread, fried chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, chocolate-dipped waffles, mac & cheese, and more.
Morgans. 2800 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-573-9678; themorgansrestaurant.com. Opening Wednesday, April 24.