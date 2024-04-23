 NYC's Prince Street Pizza Opening Miami Beach Location | Miami New Times
NYC's Prince Street Pizza Opening Restaurant in Miami Beach

New York City's famous Prince Street Pizza is opening its first permanent Miami location in Miami Beach this fall.
April 23, 2024
Prince Street Pizza, the iconic New York City pizza shop known for its Sicilian "SoHo" square-shaped pizzas, is opening its first permanent Miami location in Miami Beach this fall.

Following the success of its pop-up location at Oasis Wynwood, which primarily served as an UberEats operation to loyal fans, Prince Street Pizza is finally ready to establish its presence in Miami, and Miami Beach fits the bill. Situated at 521 Lincoln Road, the restaurant will give Miami residents and tourists the chance to taste the New York-style pizzas that have had a cult-like following since the pizzeria first opened in New York City in 2012.

"We are incredibly excited to open our first brick-and-mortar location in Miami," says Lawrence Longo, CEO of Prince Street Pizza. "The response we've received since our pop-up at Oasis has been overwhelmingly positive, and we can't wait to bring our signature pizzas to the vibrant community of Miami Beach and beyond."
Prince Street Pizza serves iconic Sicilian-style square slices and original Neapolitan pizzas.
Set to open in the fourth quarter of 2024, Prince Street Pizza in South Beach will serve the same menu as its beloved New York City location, but with a Miami twist — the "Naughty Pie," which was made in collaboration with food blogger @NaughtyFork, will be on the Miami menu after its success at the Oasis Wynwood pop-up. This pizza is made of spicy vodka sauce, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, and Zab’s hot honey.

Other menu highlights include the "Spicy Spring" pizza made with Fra Diavolo sauce, plenty of pepperoni cups that turn crisp and oily in the oven, fresh mozzarella, and pecorino romano, as well as a vegan pizza made with sweet marinara sacue, vegan cheese, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil. House-made sauces will also be sold on-site, including Prince Street's famous Fra Diavolo spicy marinara sauce, spicy vodka sauce, and house marinara.
The Spicy Spring is a Prince Street Pizza class.
Founded in 2012, Prince Street Pizza has been credited with creating the "Spicy Spring," a take on the classic Sicilian-style pizza with pepperoni, but here, it's built "upside down.” The mozzarella is arranged on top of a handmade crust before being topped with a family-recipe tomato sauce and enough pepperoni to cover the entire pie. When baked, the pillowy crust crisps in the pan and the pepperoni curls up into little pools of oily and crispy deliciousness.

This award-winning pizza has made Prince Street Pizza a permanent fixture in the New York Pizza scene where it has accrued celebrity fans, daily long lines out the door, and, of course, a following on Instagram.

In addition to its iconic New York shops and upcoming Miami Beach location, the pizzeria has locations in Las Vegas and across Southern California, with another on the way in Costa Mesa. In October 2023, Prince Street Pizza opened its first international location in Toronto, Canada.

Prince Street Pizza. 521 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; princestreetpizza.com. Opening fall 2024.
