The Ten Best Happy Hours in Miami 2017

Happy hour in Miami isn't a pastime; it's a way of life. Think of it as the only time when cheap drinks, even cheaper eats, and a buzzy vibe unite inside some of the Magic City's finest restaurants. These daily happenings make destinations such as the Sarsaparilla Club and Mignonette Uptown accessible for more than just one drink.

Dozens of restaurants offer drink specials between the end-of-work whistle and suppertime, but some spots go beyond the expected, where great grub and premium booze are always a guaran tee. And some places even offer a bonus round by repeating happy-hour deals after dinner service winds down.

Here are the ten places in Miami that give you the most bang for your happy-hour buck.

EXPAND Courtesy of Ricky's South Beach

1. Ricky's

Happy hour at Ricky's is simple. Expect 50 percent off every drink and bite on the menu. This spot also offers the longest weekday happy hour in South Beach, running Monday through Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. Think of it as a happy-hour-special-turned-dinner-discount. Plus, every alcoholic drink purchase comes with two tokens to spend at Ricky's arcade.

billwisserphoto.com

2. Beaker & Gray

At Beaker & Gray, the happy-hour drink menu, curated by bar manager/owner Ben Potts, offers beer, wine, and cocktails — such as Moscow mules, daiquiris, and margaritas — for $5 all summer long. A lineup of snacks includes grilled cheese, crudités, cheesy fries, mochi, cheese poppers, and kettle corn, which are also priced at $5 during the summer. The offer is good Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Night owls get a bonus round, because happy hour repeats Monday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of Phuc Yea

3. Phuc Yea

The Viet-Cajun restaurant Phuc Yea hosts happy hour from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, and late night from 10 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Sunday. During those hours, enjoy $6 cocktails and well drinks, $6 house wines, and $3 Estrella Damm. Weekdays, expect a selection of $6 bites such as crisp tofu, caramel chicken wings, and sausage- and shrimp-stuffed rolls, as well as half-priced oysters. Food specials aren't available on the weekend, though.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mignonette Uptown

4. Mignonette Uptown

This seafood joint in North Miami Beach offers two happy hours: an early bird from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and a night owl from 9 p.m. until close. Visit the restaurant after work $1 oyster varieties on the marquee, $7 smoked fish dip, $5 beer, and $9 wine. At 9 p.m., the early-bird menu becomes available again and adds a cheeseburger, curly fries, and milkshake for $17. Both happy hours run daily.

billwisserphoto.com

5. NaiYaRa

At Chef Bee's NaiYaRa, happy hour runs Monday through Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. Beers are priced at $3.50 a bottle, wine and sake by the glass cost $7, and select cocktails run $7 each. Food offerings ($7 each) include whitefish tacos topped tomatoes, avocado, and yuzu lemon; Thai guacamole; chicken wings seasoned with lemongrass, kaffir lime, and coriander; grilled shrimp skewers; and kimchee fried rice.

