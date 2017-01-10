The Ten Best Bloody Marys in Miami

EXPAND Courtesy of 27 Restaurant

After a week of partying hard to ring in the new year, Miami is need of a major recovery plan. A hearty carb-and-coffee-loaded brunch usually does the trick, but a bold, salty, and savory bloody mary works wonders no matter the time of day.

It’s a simple cocktail that starts with two main ingredients – tomato juice and vodka – and can practically function as a standalone meal, especially when it's garnished with bacon, horseradish, cocktail shrimp, deviled eggs, or various spices.

The trouble comes in figuring out where to find the best. After all, you can’t just let anyone whip up a bloody mary for your hangover cure. Here’s a look at the best variations the 305 offers:

Courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

1. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Skip the fancy martini glasses. True to Yardbird’s honest Southern culinary traditions, bloody marys come in cute Mason jars that complement the restaurant's signature creation: old-school Southern fried chicken and waffles. Instead of using vodka, Yardbird’s bloody mary contains bacon-infused bourbon and is garnished with ingredients such as pickled green beans, pickled okra, olives soaked in vermouth, and crisp bacon.

EXPAND Courtesy of GreenStreet Cafe

2. GreenStreet Cafe

After a night of partying, the Grove’s brunch blockbuster never fails at curing your hangover with its crave-worthy plates and hair of the dog. GreenStreet’s bloody ($11) — featuring fresh tomato juice, horseradish, pepper, and a myriad of seasonings, plus a rim encrusted in celery salt and cayenne pepper — is all you need to bring you back to life. For an extra kick, try the organic green mary martini ($11), made with organic spicy green bloody mary mix and Crop organic tomato vodka.

EXPAND Courtesy Edge Steak & Bar

3. Edge Steak & Bar

Twenty bucks gets you unlimited bloody marys to pair with an impressive Sunday brunch spread, priced at $75 for adults and $35 for children aged 5 to 12, at Edge Steak & Bar. With a menu featuring tacos, cheese and charcuteries, raw bar selections, suckling pig dishes, grilled-to-order items, and decadent desserts, there’s nothing like Edge’s bloody mary to wash it all down. It boasts an extraspicy rim made from Edge’s own spice rub for a kick to start your Sunday funday at the Four Seasons.

Photo by Laine Doss

4. Berries in the Grove

When perusing the drink menu at Berries, you'll be tempted by nonalcoholic beverages such as fresh smoothies, decadent shakes, and fresh-squeezed juices. But you’re here to imbibe. Order the bloody mary made with L’Chaim kosher vodka for a slightly spicy flavor profile, garnished with olives, celery, and lemon and lime wedges. For $5 each, there’s no harm in ordering five more.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Genuine Hospitality Group

5. Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Nestled in the Design District, chef Michael Schwartz’s James Beard Award-winning flagship prides itself on pure and simple dishes made from fresh local produce. The drink options also shine, with the kimchee bloody mary ($13) at the forefront. Made with Absolut Elyx, house-made kimchee, and bloody mary mix and finished off with rock shrimp, this glass shakes things up with each vibrant layer.

