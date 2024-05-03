 Los Angeles Italian Restaurant Mother Wolf Opening Miami Location | Miami New Times
Chef Evan Funke Is Bringing Mother Wolf to Miami

Award-winning chef Evan Funke is opening his highly acclaimed Italian restaurant, Mother Wolf, in Miami this fall.
May 3, 2024
Mother Wolf is coming to the Miami Design District this fall.
Mother Wolf is coming to the Miami Design District this fall.
Just when we thought we had seen enough New York transplants in Miami to call Miami Beach "Lower, Lower Manhattan," a Los Angeles-based Italian hotspot is making its debut in the Magic City.

According to Eater Miami, James Beard Award-winning chef Evan Funke is bringing his highly acclaimed L.A. restaurant, Mother Wolf, to the Design District this fall.

The trendy Italian restaurant, known to attract some of the biggest celebrities to its L.A. location, is set to open along 39th Street and Second Avenue.
The A-listers who frequent his restaurant come as no surprise to those who know Funke.

The chef is a pasta maven who credits his time in Bologna, Italy, with starting his journey into handmade pasta. It's common to see his restaurants full the moment the doors open.

On the menu at Mother Wolf, expect to see thin-crust pies charred to perfection and a bunch of Roman pasta dishes, such as cacio e pepe, amatriciana, and carbonara.

Back in L.A., the chef's counter is the perfect spot for solo diners. The interior dining room is moody, warm, and upscale, with soft furnishings and red hues.

Mother Wolf will join the influx of fine-dining Italian restaurants in Miami, such as Casadonna, Carbone, and Contessa, where we're sure it'll fit in just fine. 
