Preliminary rendering of Trader Joe's in Miami Beach.EXPAND
Preliminary rendering of Trader Joe's in Miami Beach.
Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's Miami Beach Opens August 27

Laine Doss | August 20, 2019 | 2:30pm
It's here! It's finally here!

After two years of waiting, the California-based market with a loyal following has announced an opening date for its South Beach store:

Trader Joe's Miami Beach will open Tuesday, August 27 at 9 a.m., following a short ribbon-cutting ceremony that will take place at 8:55 a.m.

Throughout the morning, Trader Joe's will celebrate with live music, food tastings, giveaways, and more.

The store's captain (Trader Joe-speak for store manager), Garret L. Stewart, will be on hand to welcome customers to the new shop. Trader Joe's is known for promoting from its pool of in-store employees and Stewart is no exception with more than a decade of tenure at the vacation-themed grocery chain.

The 11,500-square-foot store will have a Miami feel, according to a Trader Joe's representative, and will feature murals that pay tribute to local landmarks and attractions including iconic South Beach streets. 

Trader Joe's Miami Beach is part of the five-story, mixed-use development called 17 West, which will include 28,142 total square feet of retail and restaurant space, with 200 parking spots.

This will be the second Trader Joe's in Miami-Dade. The first opened in Pinecrest in October 2013 with shoppers eagerly scooping up everything from frozen dumplings to affordable wine.

Trader Joe's. 1229 17th St. Suite 100, Miami Beach; traderjoes.com. Opens Tuesday, August 27, at 9 a.m. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

