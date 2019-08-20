Trader Joe's Miami Beach Opens August 27

It's here! It's finally here!

After two years of waiting, the California-based market with a loyal following has announced an opening date for its South Beach store:

Trader Joe's Miami Beach will open Tuesday, August 27 at 9 a.m., following a short ribbon-cutting ceremony that will take place at 8:55 a.m.

Throughout the morning, Trader Joe's will celebrate with live music, food tastings, giveaways, and more.

The store's captain (Trader Joe-speak for store manager), Garret L. Stewart, will be on hand to welcome customers to the new shop. Trader Joe's is known for promoting from its pool of in-store employees and Stewart is no exception with more than a decade of tenure at the vacation-themed grocery chain.

The 11,500-square-foot store will have a Miami feel, according to a Trader Joe's representative, and will feature murals that pay tribute to local landmarks and attractions including iconic South Beach streets.

Trader Joe's Miami Beach is part of the five-story, mixed-use development called 17 West, which will include 28,142 total square feet of retail and restaurant space, with 200 parking spots.

This will be the second Trader Joe's in Miami-Dade. The first opened in Pinecrest in October 2013 with shoppers eagerly scooping up everything from frozen dumplings to affordable wine.

Trader Joe's. 1229 17th St. Suite 100, Miami Beach; traderjoes.com. Opens Tuesday, August 27, at 9 a.m. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.