Miami Food Events This Week: Cereal Day Doughnuts, International Women's Day, and Seasonal Milkshake

This week, Miami food and drink events include two cereal day doughnuts, International Women's Day at 1-800-Lucky, an early St. Patrick’s Day crazy milkshake, and Tacombi's new menu items.
"Cinnamon Toast Crunch" mini is made with cinnamon-milk glaze and topped with cereal streusel.
Cereal Day Doughnuts
The Salty (Salty Donut) is launching two special flavors ($3.35 each) for national cereal day: the "Cinnamon Toast Crunch" mini with a cinnamon-milk glaze and the "Reese’s Puff" mini with a cocoa glaze, both topped with cereal. Pair your doughnuts with a cinnamon cereal milk latte for half off during the celebration. Monday, March 6, through Wednesday, March 8, at all locations; saltydonut.com.
Yoga and happy hour at 1-800-Lucky
Two Events for International Women's Day at 1-800-Lucky
Celebrate International Women's Day with yoga by Mimi Ghandour
and refreshments from 305 Squeezed, followed by the third annual Women in Hospitality event with a panel led by Nicole Ponseca
of Jeepney. There will also be a happy hour. Yoga at 8:45 a.m. and panel from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; a donation (one dollar minimum) is required for entry via eventbrite.com.
"Lucky Leprechaun Insane Milkshake"
St. Patrick's Day Milkshake
The Sugar Factory has launched its St. Patrick's Day milkshake early. The limited-edition drink is an Irish coffee-flavored milkshake that features vanilla & coffee ice cream blended with Jameson whiskey. Available until the end of March at various locations; sugarfactory.com.
New birria tacos
New Tacombi Menu Items
The recently opened Mexican taqueria, Tacombi, will start serving tacos de birria, braised beef marinated with Mexican spices and ancho and guajillo chiles. The taqueria also has launched breakfast tacos and revamped its cocktail menu. Available now in all Miami locations; @tacombi.