Miami Food Events This Week: Cereal Day Doughnuts, International Women's Day, and Seasonal Milkshake

[email protected]

click to enlarge "Cinnamon Toast Crunch" mini is made with cinnamon-milk glaze and topped with cereal streusel. Photo by Allison David

Cereal Day Doughnuts

click to enlarge Yoga and happy hour at 1-800-Lucky Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Two Events for International Women's Day at 1-800-Lucky

click to enlarge "Lucky Leprechaun Insane Milkshake" Sugar Factory photo

St. Patrick's Day Milkshake

click to enlarge New birria tacos Tacombi photo

New Tacombi Menu Items

This week, Miami food and drink events include two cereal day doughnuts, International Women's Day at 1-800-Lucky, an early St. Patrick’s Day crazy milkshake, and Tacombi's new menu items.The Salty (Salty Donut) is launching two special flavors ($3.35 each) for national cereal day: the "Cinnamon Toast Crunch" mini with a cinnamon-milk glaze and the "Reese’s Puff" mini with a cocoa glaze, both topped with cereal. Pair your doughnuts with a cinnamon cereal milk latte for half off during the celebration.Celebrate International Women's Day with yoga by Mimi Ghandour and refreshments from 305 Squeezed, followed by the third annual Women in Hospitality event with a panel led by Nicole Ponseca of Jeepney. There will also be a happy hour.The Sugar Factory has launched its St. Patrick's Day milkshake early. The limited-edition drink is an Irish coffee-flavored milkshake that features vanilla & coffee ice cream blended with Jameson whiskey.The recently opened Mexican taqueria, Tacombi, will start serving tacos de birria, braised beef marinated with Mexican spices and ancho and guajillo chiles. The taqueria also has launched breakfast tacos and revamped its cocktail menu.