Miami Record Stores Host Listening Parties for Charli XCX's New Album, Brat

Calling Charli's (XCX) Angels — here's how you can get a head start on the avante-pop singer's upcoming album.
June 4, 2024
Get a first listen to Charli XCX's sixth album, Brat, at Sweat Records and Technique Records on June 4.
Get a first listen to Charli XCX's sixth album, Brat, at Sweat Records and Technique Records on June 4.

Hyperpop heads across Miami are gearing up for the genre's most anticipated album release of the year.

Brat, Charli XCX's sixth studio album, will make its way to playlists worldwide on Friday, June 7, but if you can't wait that long, there's no need to throw a tantrum. Two Miami record shops have heard your cries and are hosting listening parties for local fans tomorrow.

Today, June 4, at 6 p.m., Angels can fly over to Sweat Records in Little Haiti or Technique Records in the Upper Eastside for a first listen of the 15-track album. Or, hey, forgo choosing and make a record store crawl out of it — Charli would approve.

Fans can expect to leave with more than just a few new club anthems. Both stores will host exclusive giveaways that include posters, stickers, and bags. Stop by Sweat, and you may win tickets to see the avante-pop icon live at the Kaseya Center on October 5 alongside Troye Sivan and opener Shygirl. Opting for Technique? Pre-order the album through the store, and you may be one of three lucky fans who will leave with a Brat flash drive with the album tracks, lyric sheets, and a voice note from the singer.
An homage to Charli's start in the London rave scene, Brat's sound is reminiscent of a sweaty, carefree night spent clubbing, while its lyrics mirror the occasional sobering comedown on the dance floor. The mixture of the two is so quintessentially millennial and Gen Z that local record stores acknowledge the undeniable presence young fans will carry at tomorrow's listening parties.

"We're expecting a nice handful of kids and hoping everyone enjoys the record," shares Technique Records owner Mikey Ramirez on the anticipated turnout.

Though he admittedly does not flock to hyperpop himself, Ramirez continues to collaborate with the singer and her team, building upon a relationship that dates back to an intimate 2018 fan meet-and-greet at Gramps in Wynwood.

"There's something about steadily building up your core audience," says Ramirez about the artist's decade-long career and ongoing commitment to her self-acclaimed Angels. "I have so much respect for artists who care about their fanbase."

Charli XCX Brat Listening Party. 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com; and Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com. Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis.
