3 Miami Restaurants Make List of Top 100 Sushi Spots in the U.S.

Three Miami restaurants have made Yelp's Top 100 Sushi Spots 2024 list, including a Japanese-Cuban fusion one in Little Haiti.
June 11, 2024
Sushi Bichi in North Beach is one of the top sushi restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.
Sushi Bichi in North Beach is one of the top sushi restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp. Photo by Philip Taylor (@philtaylor5)
Miami has become known for its impressive sushi restaurants over the past several years, from Michelin-rated spots like Shingo in Coral Gables to classics like Matsuri in West Miami and Makoto in Bal Harbour. However, there are only three such restaurants that have captured the hearts of Yelp reviewers across the country.

Yelp has just released its annual list of Top 100 Sushi Spots 2024, and three Miami spots have made the top 100.

From House of Food Porn in Little Haiti and Sushi Bichi in Miami Beach to a spot all the way down in South Miami, Pla-Tu Sushi Thai Tapas, these spots come highly recommended by Yelpers.

Below, in order of appearance in the list, check out why the restaurants have made such an impression in 2024.
click to enlarge platters of food on a wooden table
Sushi Bichi in North Miami Beach is one of the top sushi restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.
Photo by Arielle Spring (@ariellespring)

35. Sushi Bichi, Miami Beach, Florida

Located along Ocean Terrace in North Beach, Sushi Bichi, which means Sushi Beach, is a pan-coastal, Japanese-fusion restaurant with nods to Filipino, Japanese, and other Asian cuisines. Open for dinner daily and lunch on weekends, Sushi Bichi features sushi and global pan-coastal cuisine, along with an array of sake, cocktails, wines, and beer from around the world. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Sushi Bichi isn't just a restaurant; it's an enchanting sanctuary where sun, surf, and flavors harmoniously coexist. Imagine dining in a relaxed outdoor setting, mere steps away from the ocean waves. The owner created an inviting atmosphere." Another Yelp reviewer wrote, "If you love sushi or just want a beautiful evening, Sushi Bichi is old school Miami Beach: relaxed, easy, friendly, delicious and lovely!
click to enlarge two sushi rolls with toppings and sauce on a red plate
House of Food Porn in Little Haiti is one of the top sushi restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.
House of Food Porn photo

42. House of Food Porn, Miami, Florida

Chef Franco Antonio Blanco's unique foodie restaurant in Little Haiti, House of Food Porn, has garnered a loyal fanbase thanks to his unique twists on sushi and Japanese cuisine inspired by his Cuban upbringing. The chef explains that his parents never let him eat raw fish, so, one day, he made his mother a Cuban-style sushi filled with black beans, rice, pork, sweet plantains, avocado, yuca, and mojo. His mother fell in love with the explosion of flavors in one bite and coined the name “Shushi” because her Spanish accent prevented her from accurately pronouncing the word. And the rest is history. Now, the reviews on Yelp tell the whole story. "LORD HAVE MERCY! We came back for a second time because we couldn't get enough! Nicky and Chef Franco are just the absolute best, the sexy ambiance, food and attention to detail is out of this world. I will continue to recommend House of Food Porn to anyone and everyone I know. We love you Nicky and Chef Franco!" says one fan of the restaurant.
click to enlarge Meat dishes on a black serving board
Pla-Tu Sushi Thai Tapas is one of the top sushi restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.
Pla-Tu Sushi Thai Tapas photo

63. Pla-Tu Sushi Thai Tapas, South Miami, Florida

Winner of New Times' Best Restaurant (South Miami-Dade) of 2023, Pla-Tu Sushi Thai Tapas in South Miami has quickly become a SoMi staple thanks to its use of the freshest ingredients possible. "We don't pre-cook food," restaurant partner Oui Pholasamee previously told New Times. "You may have to wait a bit, but the food will come out tasting good." The Thai-Japanese fusion spot, which was also voted number one on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida in 2023, prepares a selection of top-grade, melt-in-your-mouth sushi and a surprisingly affordable omakase dinner. The restaurant also serves up an array of authentic Thai dishes like moo nam tok (grilled pork salad) and chicken khao soi (coconut curry noodle soup). The staff is kind and attentive, the food is Instagram-worthy, and the spicy tuna crispy rice is immaculately crisp. Plus, there's outdoor seating and vegan options available to order. 
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
