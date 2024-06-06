 Curfew Club in Wynwood Allows People to Enjoy Nightlife Early | Miami New Times
Curfew Club Offers Alternative to Miami's Late-Night Clubbing

Curfew Club creates a space for professionals and busy folks who want to enjoy the nightlife without the late nights.
June 6, 2024
Curfew Club, an early-evening party targeting folks who want to get to bed at a decent hour, returns to the Sylvester on Friday, June 7.
Curfew Club, an early-evening party targeting folks who want to get to bed at a decent hour, returns to the Sylvester on Friday, June 7.

Next to New York, Miami can easily be pointed to as a city that never sleeps, with the 305's resounding nightclub culture reigning infamous for partygoers looking to stay up all night.

But what if you work a 9-to-5, have kids, or simply want to be in bed at a reasonable hour after throwing back a few drinks?

Enter Curfew Club, an innovative party creating a much-needed space for professionals and busy folks who want to enjoy nightlife without exhausting late nights.

The innovator behind Curfew Club is DJ Jessica Who, a seasoned musician and event planner with two decades of experience in Miami and beyond who has always had a knack for identifying gaps in the nightlife industry and creating events that resonate with her audience, most notably as the mastermind behind Emo Nite Miami.

Her journey began as early as 2005, right out of high school, and she quickly became a staple in Miami's more niche party scenes. Over the years, she traveled extensively as an open-format DJ, but the constant travel and lack of control over her schedule eventually led to burnout when the pandemic hit.
Jessica Who started Curfew Club after realizing she was burned out and at the suggestion of her friend, DJ Konflikt.
"I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is the first time in 13 or 14 years I've just completely stopped," Who tells New Times. "I just thought, You know, I don't think I want to do it like this anymore. I was just very burned out. So I thought going forward, I would want to focus way more on throwing my own events and having more control over the things that I'm doing instead of just going to play Bad Bunny in a club for a bunch of people I don't know over and over again."

Curfew Club was initially born with an idea from Jessica Who's friend, DJ Konflikt, who often plays music at the Sylvester Bar in Wynwood and is home to the party. He noticed a trend in Europe where there were parties specifically for moms, and he pitched it to Who as a great concept for Miami. However, she saw the need for a broader, more wide-reaching event.

"I'm not a mom, and that felt like it could be really exclusive to people who also aren't," she says. "So we expanded on the idea a little bit, and something I had in the back of my brain for a while was this question of why isn't there a daytime dance party where you can just go home and pass out at midnight? I do that when I drink anyway; we all do. So I just thought, Well, maybe we can merge these two things together and aim it towards working women, give them a fun afternoon where it's not the typical happy-hour mixer, networking-type thing, but about coming here and letting loose."

Thus, the Curfew Club officially opened.

The party's first event, held on May 3, was a resounding success, and the positive response has only fueled Who's commitment to detail and creativity for the future — including this Friday, June 7, at the Sylvester.
Curfew Club is catering to a specific audience largely overlooked by Miami's nightlife scene.
From unique pop-up activities like flash tattooing, tarot reading, and glittery cocktails, Curfew Club ensures that each party is an immersive experience for anyone and everyone looking to spend a few reasonable hours away from their responsibilities.

"I want you to walk into a room and feel something special," she says of how she crafted the event's solid image. "I spend a lot of time going through wacky event sites, making lists of cool decor and interesting things to make it look cute and girly."

Curfew Club's appeal lies in its ability to cater to a specific audience largely overlooked by Miami's nightlife scene. Not only does it appeal to the corporate, working-woman crowd, but it's open to all genders and ages looking for a safe place to party in the daytime.

What's even more appealing about Curfew Club is its free admission for those who RSVP and register as members on the event website — a notable departure from the hectic and expensive covers one can pay on a night out in the Magic City.
"This is really for everyone who wants to unwind and have a good time, just a little earlier in the day," says event organizer Jessica Who.
As Curfew Club continues to grow, Who is always keen on expanding its reach, potentially bringing the concept to other cities and making it a staple in Miami's sizeable local demographic.

Whether you're looking to dance with your friends, spend a night away from the kids, get a last-minute tattoo, or simply enjoy a night out without calling in "sick" the next day at work, Curfew Club offers a revolution in how we enjoy the nightlife.

"This is for wherever you find yourself in your life, not just for millennials either," Who adds. "If you have a corporate job and you're 24, you still belong here. Or if you're just someone who doesn't like partying at 2 a.m., you still belong here. This is really for everyone who wants to unwind and have a good time, just a little earlier in the day, and I want it to be as fun as possible for anyone looking to hang out with us."

Curfew Club. With Jessica Who and Konflikt. 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Sylvester, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-364-5635; thesylvesterbar.com. Admission is free with RSVP via curfewclubgirls.com.
Caroline Val is a Miami-based writer currently finishing her bachelor's in journalism at the University of Miami. In addition to writing for Miami New Times, her work has appeared in Ocean Drive magazine, Miami magazine, the Columbia Daily Spectator, and the Miami Hurricane. She is also set to appear in the second season of the Hulu docuseries Death in the Dorms.
