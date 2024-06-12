End of an Era: Beloved Miami Bar Broken Shaker Sold to Boutique Hotel Brand

In May, Bar Lab Hospitality, which has owned and operated the bar and restaurant on the premises of the hotel since 2012, completed the sale of Broken Shaker, 27 Restaurant & Bar, and the Exchange to Generator Hostels, a European boutique hotel and hostel brand associated with Freehand hotels.
The hospitality group, which consists of Gabriel Orta and Elad Zvi, took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 11, to share the bittersweet news. "It's the end of an era!" begins the caption. "With a mixture of nostalgia and great pride, we want to share some big news with our Bar Lab family. Bar Lab recently completed the sale of Broken Shaker, 27 Restaurant, and the Exchange to the Generator hotels. With your support, we grew this brand in 12 years, from a tiny pop-up in Miami to an industry icon with five locations and more on the way."
The caption continues, "We'd also like to acknowledge every single staff member who made Broken Shaker, 27 Restaurant, and the Exchange Restaurant home to every customer who walked in those doors. You created the heart & culture that is #shakerlife... The friendships, the memories, and the parties will live on in our hearts and continue to shape everything that we do. Stay tuned for more big news on our new adventures, and thank you all for being the most special part of this journey. #shakerlifeforever."
Although it may be the end of Broken Shaker and its sister restaurant, the hospitality group states they already have projects in the works for fans heartbroken by the news.
Fans immediately took to Bar Lab's Instagram post to express their love for the bar. One fan wrote, "Thank you. You guys added to the value of our city... We have a lot of great memories there. Congratulations on the sale and excited to see what's next." Another regular commented, "Thank you Shaker family, for one of the most cherished times of my life!!! Being surrounded by so many amazing people [who] inspired each other daily was truly a gift. Love you all 💖"
Another heartbroken fan wrote, "Omg my heart! What an end to an era that I will forever cherish in my heart, soul, and bones✨ Thank you for all the memories and the countless birthdays I celebrated with you in all of your locations 🫶🏼
Thank you for creating such a magical place I really always felt at home in. 🤗🥰"
Best American Hotel Bar at the Tales of A Cocktail Spirited Awards.
Now, after a great 12 years, the hospitality group is bidding farewell.
"We wanted to have a place where everyone felt welcomed — play reggae, rock 'n' roll, and have drinks in an outdoor courtyard with no doorman. You could get a cocktail for $7 and beer for less than $3," the group told Raquel Martinez of Miami-based media outlet World Red Eye.
After selling the Broken Shaker, Bar Lab has a host of projects lined up in Miami, including Margot in South Beach. Orta told World Red Eye, "We've gotten a liquor license with a full kitchen and will be opening in a second-generation space at the Flamingo Point South Beach next to Pura Vida."
As for what will take Broken Shaker's place at the hotel property? That's still to be determined.