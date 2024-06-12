 Beloved Miami Bar Broken Shaker Sold to Boutique Hotel Brand | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

End of an Era: Beloved Miami Bar Broken Shaker Sold to Boutique Hotel Brand

Miami's beloved backyard oasis, Broken Shaker at the Freehand Miami, will close as the bar's owners embark on a new chapter.
June 12, 2024
Miami's popular backyard oasis in Miami Beach, Broken Shaker, has been sold to Generator Hostels.
Miami's popular backyard oasis in Miami Beach, Broken Shaker, has been sold to Generator Hostels. Photo by Adrian Gaut
Share this:
It's the end of an era for one of Miami's most beloved bars and neighborhood hangouts that truly defined what it was like living in Miami in the 2010s — Broken Shaker at the Freehand Miami, as well as its sister restaurant, 27 Restaurant & Bar has been sold.

In May, Bar Lab Hospitality, which has owned and operated the bar and restaurant on the premises of the hotel since 2012, completed the sale of Broken Shaker, 27 Restaurant & Bar, and the Exchange to Generator Hostels, a European boutique hotel and hostel brand associated with Freehand hotels.

The hospitality group, which consists of Gabriel Orta and Elad Zvi, took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 11, to share the bittersweet news. "It's the end of an era!" begins the caption. "With a mixture of nostalgia and great pride, we want to share some big news with our Bar Lab family. Bar Lab recently completed the sale of Broken Shaker, 27 Restaurant, and the Exchange to the Generator hotels. With your support, we grew this brand in 12 years, from a tiny pop-up in Miami to an industry icon with five locations and more on the way."
The caption continues, "We'd also like to acknowledge every single staff member who made Broken Shaker, 27 Restaurant, and the Exchange Restaurant home to every customer who walked in those doors. You created the heart & culture that is #shakerlife... The friendships, the memories, and the parties will live on in our hearts and continue to shape everything that we do. Stay tuned for more big news on our new adventures, and thank you all for being the most special part of this journey. #shakerlifeforever."

Although it may be the end of Broken Shaker and its sister restaurant, the hospitality group states they already have projects in the works for fans heartbroken by the news.

Fans immediately took to Bar Lab's Instagram post to express their love for the bar. One fan wrote, "Thank you. You guys added to the value of our city... We have a lot of great memories there. Congratulations on the sale and excited to see what's next." Another regular commented, "Thank you Shaker family, for one of the most cherished times of my life!!! Being surrounded by so many amazing people [who] inspired each other daily was truly a gift. Love you all 💖"

Another heartbroken fan wrote, "Omg my heart! What an end to an era that I will forever cherish in my heart, soul, and bones✨ Thank you for all the memories and the countless birthdays I celebrated with you in all of your locations 🫶🏼
Thank you for creating such a magical place I really always felt at home in. 🤗🥰"
click to enlarge a bar with objects
The Broken Shaker shaped the bar scene in Miami for good.
Broken Shaker photo
What started as a pop-up at the former Sydell Group's Indian Creek Hotel in December of 2011 turned into the local watering hole in a backyard oasis known as the Broken Shaker at the Freehand. During its 12-year run, the cocktail bar went on to rack up a slew of impressive accolades, including nominations for two James Beard awards and being named one of the World's 50 Best Bars in 2014 and 2015. In 2015, the bar was also named the Best American Hotel Bar at the Tales of A Cocktail Spirited Awards.

Now, after a great 12 years, the hospitality group is bidding farewell.

"We wanted to have a place where everyone felt welcomed — play reggae, rock 'n' roll, and have drinks in an outdoor courtyard with no doorman. You could get a cocktail for $7 and beer for less than $3," the group told Raquel Martinez of Miami-based media outlet World Red Eye.

After selling the Broken Shaker, Bar Lab has a host of projects lined up in Miami, including Margot in South Beach. Orta told World Red Eye, "We've gotten a liquor license with a full kitchen and will be opening in a second-generation space at the Flamingo Point South Beach next to Pura Vida."

As for what will take Broken Shaker's place at the hotel property? That's still to be determined.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
3 Miami Restaurants Make List of Top 100 Sushi Spots in the U.S.

Food & Drink News

3 Miami Restaurants Make List of Top 100 Sushi Spots in the U.S.

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Beloved Coral Gables Restaurant to Move After Six Years at Historic Hotel

Food & Drink News

Beloved Coral Gables Restaurant to Move After Six Years at Historic Hotel

By Michelle Muslera
Trouble on Las Olas? 12 Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Close in 70 Days

Openings & Closings

Trouble on Las Olas? 12 Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Close in 70 Days

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Most Anticipated Miami Restaurant Openings of Summer 2024

Openings & Closings

Most Anticipated Miami Restaurant Openings of Summer 2024

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation