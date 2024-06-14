Pura Vida Becomes Fisher Island’s First Outside Operator in Its History

Regarded as one of the richest places in the country – the average resident declares $3 million in annual income – Fisher Island is a private island off of Miami that is only accessible by boat, yacht, ferry, or helipad. It's also home to around 600 residents and Fisher Island Club members who allegedly have grown slightly tired of eating at said club over the past few decades.
According to Omer Horev, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Horev Hospitality, which operates Pura Vida Miami, the exclusive enclave has only had its own branded culinary entities that fall under Fisher Island Club since the club's inception. However, that has all changed — Pura Vida just became the first outside operator on the entire island in Fisher Island Club's 36-year-long history. Fisher Island began development in the early 1980s and opened Fisher Island Club in 1987. The actual island itself celebrated its centennial anniversary in 2019.
Horev says residents of the private island approached him asking for Pura Vida, his popular healthy restaurant chain, and despite hurdles, the company ultimately delivered. “Members of the island over the last couple of years expressed wanting something different than what was offered," he tells New Times. "They really reached out to us. So, the board there had its process of approving it and here we are.”
After months of figuring out the unique logistics, the restaurant has officially opened.
Pura Vida in Fisher Island is located at Fisher Island’s Racquet Club space, emitting a similar atmosphere and decor of its over 20 other locations throughout South Florida, but with a bit more emphasis on the outdoors. The design is made up of plenty of potted greenery, floral touches, light wood finishes, and the brand's signature pastel, baby blue umbrellas. The island menu boasts the same all-day breakfast selections, sandwiches, bowls, cold-pressed juices, and healthy desserts as its other locations, as well.
Horev says the Fisher Island location was a perfect fit for Pura Vida’s community, which is primarily composed of people who generally seek wellness and an active lifestyle. Since the founding of Pura Vida, the brand has hosted and collaborated with fitness classes, yoga, padel, and more.
Beyond the Fisher Island opening, Pura Vida just opened a 3,000-square-foot location at Prestige Auto Spa in North Miami, as well as a location in Jupiter. This summer, Horev, says a 6,000-square-foot location will open in Coconut Grove. Under the Pura Vida umbrella, a new gelato brand, known as Dolce Vida, will be unveiled, offering “better for you ice cream," says Horev. Locations are also in the works in Dania Point and in Delray Beach, as Horev says the company is exploring other markets.
Pura Vida Fisher Island. 16 Fisher Island Dr., Miami Beach; 305-535-4142; puravidamiami.com. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.