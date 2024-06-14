Where to Eat in Miami This Father’s Day

Many of Miami's best restaurants are dishing out curated Father's Day menus or specialty cocktails to make the holiday delicious and extra special. Below, in alphabetical order, find New Times' list of the five best places to celebrate Father's Day at this Sunday. Reservations are strongly recommended, and prices do not include tax or gratuity.
Amara at Paraiso3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami
305-676-9495
amaraatparaiso.com
Does Father's Day in your family sound like rum on repeat, hand-rolled cigars, and braised pork tamales? If that is the case, Amara is hosting a Cuban-themed celebration for all dads with a special menu curated by Executive Chef Ivan Barros. In addition to Amara’s traditional breakfast, Chef Barros is cooking up specials like braised pork tamales, black bean and sweet plantain empanadas with cilantro aioli, bistec empanizado, which is a classic breaded and fried beef steak, and homemade guava and cheese pastelitos. Dads can pair the meal with the "Papa’s Club" cocktail made with Havana Club blanco rum, homemade kola syrup, lime, and topo chico. Sunday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Menu is à la carte.
Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap917 NE Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-533-8200
batchsouthernkitchen.comFor the dads of Fort Lauderdale, this one's for you! Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap will offer its made-from-scratch favorites during dinner to pair perfectly with a complimentary Old Fashioned for the old man. The Father's Day special is a 12-ounce smoked prime rib dinner ($35) and the restaurant's signature dishes will also available for purchase, like the cajun chicken pasta, bourbon-braised short rib, pecan-crusted salmon, and pan-seared pork ribeye. Sunday, June 16, from 4 p.m. to close; Menu is à la carte.
Casadonna1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami
305-475-2272
casadonnamiami.comCasadonna will host a "Festa del Papà," a luxurious, coastal-inspired Italian Father’s Day brunch buffet on Sunday. Guests can enjoy the raw bar filled with fresh seafood including lobster, prawns, oysters, king crab legs, and more, as well as a charcuterie selection, and a variety of salads. For entrées, guests have a choice of black truffle omelette, Sicilian pistachio pancakes, campanelle bolognese, jumbo lump crab Benedict, and filet mignon. Finish the meal with a selection of desserts including limoncello layered cake, amaretto cream puffs, chocolate chip ricotta cannolis, and more. Beverage packages are available featuring a spritz bar, champagne, rosé offerings, and featured cocktails. Sunday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $110 per adult and $55 for children ages 12 and under.
Chotto Matte1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach
305-690-0743
chotto-matte.comFor the cool dads who enjoy an artsy atmosphere to pair with elevated dining, Chotto Matte will host a Father's Day barbecue feast. This Sunday, the special menu includes smoked lamb, rib eye steak, chicken miso skewers, barbecue wings kara-age, grilled corn, and huacatay broccoli. End on a sweet note with an Amarena cherry ice cream martini or matcha with crispy raspberries. Sunday, June 16, from noon to 9 p.m. for $80 per person.
Mayfair House Hotel & Garden3000 Florida Ave., Miami
305-441-0000
mayfairhousemiami.comMayfair will have two options for fathers to celebrate in Coconut Grove. After a week of heavy rain, and if the skies decide to clear for the weekend, take the family to a Father's Day pool party at SipSip Rum Bar. The rooftop spot will offer live music, tabletop games, a popsicle pop-up bar by local brand Fruteroa, and a curated Father's Day buffet with Caribbean flavors like citrus garlic marinated skirt steak, jerk chicken, spicy pork sausages, grilled creole mahi, plantain chips, tropical fruit salad, and more. If a pool party is not dad's ideal celebration, Mayfair Grill will serve a family-style feast. Main dish choices include slow-braised carnitas and grilled USDA prime 32 oz Tomahawk, and since it is mango season enjoy the mango flan for dessert and the "Smoking Mango" cocktail made with Illegal Mezcal, Triple Sec, J.F. Haden’s Mango Liquor, lime, tajin, and smoke. Sunday, June 16; Pool party from 11 am to 3 pm, tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids 3-12.