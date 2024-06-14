Where to Eat in Miami This Father’s Day

click to enlarge A waterfront view for Father's Day. Amara at Paraiso photo

Amara at Paraiso 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami

305-676-9495

amaraatparaiso.com



click to enlarge Get the old man an Old Fashioned this weekend. Batch Hospitality photo

Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap 917 NE Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-533-8200

batchsouthernkitchen.com

click to enlarge Casadonna is a coastal Italian restaurant that's perfect for Father's Day. Casadonna photo

Casadonna 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami

305-475-2272

casadonnamiami.com

click to enlarge Chotto Matte's dining area is great for Father's Day. Chotto Matte photo

Chotto Matte 1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach

305-690-0743

chotto-matte.com

click to enlarge Meats and mezcal for Father's Day at Mayfair Grill. Mayfair Grill at Mayfair House Hotel & Garden photo

Mayfair House Hotel & Garden 3000 Florida Ave., Miami

305-441-0000

mayfairhousemiami.com

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 16, and what better way to celebrate the father, grandpa,, father-in-law, dog dad, or father figure in your life than a special meal in Miami?Many of Miami's best restaurants are dishing out curated Father's Day menus or specialty cocktails to make the holiday delicious and extra special. Below, in alphabetical order, findlist of the five best places to celebrate Father's Day at this Sunday. Reservations are strongly recommended, and prices do not include tax or gratuity.Does Father's Day in your family sound like rum on repeat, hand-rolled cigars, and braised pork tamales? If that is the case, Amara is hosting a Cuban-themed celebration for all dads with a special menu curated by Executive Chef Ivan Barros. In addition to Amara’s traditional breakfast, Chef Barros is cooking up specials like braised pork tamales, black bean and sweet plantain empanadas with cilantro aioli, bistec empanizado, which is a classic breaded and fried beef steak, and homemade guava and cheese pastelitos. Dads can pair the meal with the "Papa’s Club" cocktail made with Havana Club blanco rum, homemade kola syrup, lime, and topo chico.For the dads of Fort Lauderdale, this one's for you! Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap will offer its made-from-scratch favorites during dinner to pair perfectly with a complimentary Old Fashioned for the old man. The Father's Day special is a 12-ounce smoked prime rib dinner ($35) and the restaurant's signature dishes will also available for purchase, like the cajun chicken pasta, bourbon-braised short rib, pecan-crusted salmon, and pan-seared pork ribeye.Casadonna will host a "Festa del Papà," a luxurious, coastal-inspired Italian Father’s Day brunch buffet on Sunday. Guests can enjoy the raw bar filled with fresh seafood including lobster, prawns, oysters, king crab legs, and more, as well as a charcuterie selection, and a variety of salads. For entrées, guests have a choice of black truffle omelette, Sicilian pistachio pancakes, campanelle bolognese, jumbo lump crab Benedict, and filet mignon. Finish the meal with a selection of desserts including limoncello layered cake, amaretto cream puffs, chocolate chip ricotta cannolis, and more. Beverage packages are available featuring a spritz bar, champagne, rosé offerings, and featured cocktails.For the cool dads who enjoy an artsy atmosphere to pair with elevated dining, Chotto Matte will host a Father's Day barbecue feast. This Sunday, the special menu includes smoked lamb, rib eye steak, chicken miso skewers, barbecue wings kara-age, grilled corn, and huacatay broccoli. End on a sweet note with an Amarena cherry ice cream martini or matcha with crispy raspberries.Mayfair will have two options for fathers to celebrate in Coconut Grove. After a week of heavy rain, and if the skies decide to clear for the weekend, take the family to a Father's Day pool party at SipSip Rum Bar. The rooftop spot will offer live music, tabletop games, a popsicle pop-up bar by local brand Fruteroa, and a curated Father's Day buffet with Caribbean flavors like citrus garlic marinated skirt steak, jerk chicken, spicy pork sausages, grilled creole mahi, plantain chips, tropical fruit salad, and more. If a pool party is not dad's ideal celebration, Mayfair Grill will serve a family-style feast. Main dish choices include slow-braised carnitas and grilled USDA prime 32 oz Tomahawk, and since it is mango season enjoy the mango flan for dessert and the "Smoking Mango" cocktail made with Illegal Mezcal, Triple Sec, J.F. Haden’s Mango Liquor, lime, tajin, and smoke.