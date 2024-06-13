Uruguay in Miami: One of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants Is Coming to Miami

One of the world’s most iconic beachside restaurants is set to make a special appearance in Miami as it embarks on an international tour.
Named the Best Beachside Restaurant on the Planet by Bon Appétit and Best Restaurant in Uruguay by Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, Parador La Huella (better known simply as La Huella) will take over Amara at Paraiso from Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, where those in Miami will be able to experience its renowned cuisine.
The Miami pop-up is part of the La Huella Itinerante tour, which includes stops in Rio and Cannes and occurs during the restaurant's off-season. During the tour, the restaurant brings its acclaimed cuisine and ambiance to various international locations, sharing its dining experience with new audiences.
Now, as it makes its way to the Magic City, it will transform Amara at Paraiso into a beachside setting reminiscent of the Uruguayan restaurant. Guests will be treated to La Huella’s renowned seafood and grilled meats, with dinner being served on Friday and Saturday before a special brunch send-off on Sunday. Chef and owner of Amara at Paraiso, Michael Schwartz, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "From the moment guests arrive, we aim to transport them to La Huella's beachfront in Uruguay, offering a true taste of what makes this restaurant so special."
The collaboration with La Huella was a natural fit for Schwartz, who visited the restaurant in 2023. “I was invited to cook at La Huella last year and was captivated by the enchanting location and magical ambiance. It felt right to bring them to Miami, where they have a strong following,” he explains. “It’s more than a restaurant. It’s a lifestyle and a reflection of the owners’ personalities and the spirit of Uruguay. The food and hospitality are world-class, focusing on local products and intentional simplicity.”
“Chef Vanessa Gonzalez of La Huella worked closely with Amara’s Chef Gaston Yelicich to create menus that represent La Huella’s culture using local products," adds Schwartz. "Diners can look forward to Uruguayan caviar from Black River, a huge paella, lots of lobster and seafood, whole grilled local fish, and classic desserts like the 'Dulce de Leche Volcano.'"
The dinners at Amara at Paraiso are scheduled for Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m., with brunch on Sunday, June 23, at 1 p.m. Brunch is priced at $150 per person and dinner is $250 per person. Given the exclusive nature of this event, seating is limited, and reservations can be made through opentable.com.
Amara at Paraiso. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-676-9495; amaraatparaiso.com.