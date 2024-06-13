Maradona Fan Fest Will Feature AI Hologram of Legendary Player

One of the most famous soccer players to ever live is coming back to life in Miami — albeit as an artificial-intelligence-powered hologram.
Miami may be in the midst of a love affair with a certain Argentine soccer legend, but long before Lionel Messi stepped on the scene, Diego Maradona was his country's favorite footballing son. Considered one of the greatest players of the 20th Century alongside Pelé of Brazil, the striker rose from poverty to lead the blue-and-whites to victory in the 1986 World Cup. He also became known for his balletic ball-handling skills while playing for famous clubs like Barcelona and especially Napoli, where he spent the longest time out of any team; the club eventually named their home ground after him following his untimely death in 2020.
Maradona, who wore number ten, was no stranger to controversy. Aside from the infamous "Hand of God" goal that sealed Argentina's victory over England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, he infamously dealt with cocaine addiction for much of his life. (He was also politically leftist, a supporter of the Palestinian cause, a close personal friend of Fidel Castro, and sported a tattoo of Che Guevara on his arm.)
While Maradona is a complicated figure, it hasn't stopped Argentines, including Messi, from adoring him. Now, as Miami hosts the Copa América tournament, a new event celebrating the Golden Boy will take place with the support of his family. Tango D10s Fan Fest will bring Maradona mania to Miami starting on Thursday, June 27 — two days before a Messi-led Argentine team, still defending world champions after the 2022 World Cup, plays Peru at Hard Rock Stadium.
Maradona himself, who died at 60 in 2020, will appear in hologram form. The AI-powered interactive hologram is just one of the attractions designed to immerse fans into the life of one of the world's greatest soccer stars. There will be a replica of his childhood home in Villa Fiorito on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, a 360-degree theater showing a documentary on the legend, and interactive games and challenges with prizes totaling $2 million in value. The site will also host live screenings of Copa América matches for those who can't make it to Miami Gardens.
Tango D10s first popped up in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup, where it unveiled an airplane of the same name decorated with the player's likeness and filled with Maradona memorabilia. The plane has toured the world since then as a mobile museum; however, it's unclear if the aircraft will be in Miami during the fan fest. It will conclude its tour in 2026 in Mexico City, where it will be auctioned off in honor of the 40th anniversary of the "Hand of God" match between Argentina and England. Give&Get, a fintech company based in Argentina, is behind the event.
Tickets for Tango D10s cost $20 for general admission and $18 for children ages 10-18; children 9 and under get in free.
