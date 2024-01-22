Things to Do and Eat in Miami This Week: Sake Tasting, nightLAB, and Croissant Week

This week's Miami food and drink events include croissant week at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, a sake tasting at Uchi in Wynwood, pasta Tuesdays in Miami Beach, and the opening night of nightLAB at Frost Science.
Get ready for a croissant-filled week at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich in Miami.
Croissant Week at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich in Miami
La Boulangerie Boul'Mich celebrates one of the best pastries in the world (croissants) with a week of deals for in-store orders only. Every day this week, a select croissant will be half off the original price, beginning Monday with the almond and chocolate croissant, followed by the guava with cheese, the crème, the Biscoff, and lastly, the almond croissant. On Saturday, guests can taste the dulce de leche croissant, followed by a chocolate-filled Sunday with the Nutella croissant. Monday, January 22 through Sunday, January 28, at all locations; laboulangerieusa.com.
Get ready for an exclusive sake tasting at Uchi in Wynwood.
IWA Sake Tasting Dinner at Uchi in Wynwood
Uchi in Wynwood flew in a selection of sakes from Japan to host an exclusive dinner tasting this week. The one-night-only, intimate collaboration showcases IWA sake, founded in 2019 by Richard Geoffroy, which is made in Toyama, Japan. Uchi will prepare modern Japanese dishes to pair with each sake served at different temperatures and in a variety of stemware. Selections include Assemblages 1 and 2 brought from Japan. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, at 252 NW 25th St., Miami; $300 per person via sevenrooms.com.
Dishes from Casa Isola in Miami Beach
Pasta Tuesdays at Casa Isola in Miami Beach
Casa Isola is launching $14 pastas to make your Tuesdays a lot better. Starting this week, guests can enjoy a $14 pasta menu, including signature dishes like spicy rigatoni alla vodka, linguine aglio e olio, casarecce pasta, ravioli biaconeri, bucatini amatriciana, pappardelle alla bolognese, bucatini alla tartufo, and the crab spaghetinni. 5 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday starting January 23, at 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; casaisolamiami.com.
The "Neptune Wrath" is the signature drink for nightLAB at Frost Science.
Frost Science presents nightLAB
The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science will launch an adults-only experience called nightLAB with cocktails and adult-only treats. The event features a special audio-visual experience created by Danny Daze from his debut album, Blue
. The food menu includes bites, cocktails, and sharable dishes such as a charcuterie box, but the highlight is the signature cocktail, "Neptune Wrath" ($15), served in a commemorative cup made of Blue Curacao, gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and tonic water. Opening night tickets will be discounted. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, January 25, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; $29.95 per person via frostscience.org.