Things to Do and Eat in Miami This Week: Sake Tasting, nightLAB, and Croissant Week

If you're looking for what to eat and drink in Miami this week, get discounted croissants at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, go to a sake tasting at Uchi in Wynwood, eat pasta in Miami Beach, and check out nightLAB at Frost Science.
January 22, 2024
Uchi will host a sake tasting with selections flown in from Japan.
Uchi Miami photo
This week's Miami food and drink events include croissant week at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, a sake tasting at Uchi in Wynwood, pasta Tuesdays in Miami Beach, and the opening night of nightLAB at Frost Science.

Know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected] or New Times food editor [email protected].
click to enlarge Croissant on a plate with coffee on the side
Get ready for a croissant-filled week at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich in Miami.
La Boulangerie Boul'Mich photo

Croissant Week at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich in Miami

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich celebrates one of the best pastries in the world (croissants) with a week of deals for in-store orders only. Every day this week, a select croissant will be half off the original price, beginning Monday with the almond and chocolate croissant, followed by the guava with cheese, the crème, the Biscoff, and lastly, the almond croissant. On Saturday, guests can taste the dulce de leche croissant, followed by a chocolate-filled Sunday with the Nutella croissant. Monday, January 22 through Sunday, January 28, at all locations; laboulangerieusa.com.
click to enlarge Chefs counter at Uchi
Get ready for an exclusive sake tasting at Uchi in Wynwood.
Uchi Miami photo

IWA Sake Tasting Dinner at Uchi in Wynwood

Uchi in Wynwood flew in a selection of sakes from Japan to host an exclusive dinner tasting this week. The one-night-only, intimate collaboration showcases IWA sake, founded in 2019 by Richard Geoffroy, which is made in Toyama, Japan. Uchi will prepare modern Japanese dishes to pair with each sake served at different temperatures and in a variety of stemware. Selections include Assemblages 1 and 2 brought from Japan. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, at 252 NW 25th St., Miami; $300 per person via sevenrooms.com.
click to enlarge Pasta dishes
Dishes from Casa Isola in Miami Beach
Casa Isola photo

Pasta Tuesdays at Casa Isola in Miami Beach

Casa Isola is launching $14 pastas to make your Tuesdays a lot better. Starting this week, guests can enjoy a $14 pasta menu, including signature dishes like spicy rigatoni alla vodka, linguine aglio e olio, casarecce pasta, ravioli biaconeri, bucatini amatriciana, pappardelle alla bolognese, bucatini alla tartufo, and the crab spaghetinni. 5 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday starting January 23, at 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; casaisolamiami.com.
click to enlarge A blue cocktail
The "Neptune Wrath" is the signature drink for nightLAB at Frost Science.
Frost Science photo

Frost Science presents nightLAB

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science will launch an adults-only experience called nightLAB with cocktails and adult-only treats. The event features a special audio-visual experience created by Danny Daze from his debut album, Blue. The food menu includes bites, cocktails, and sharable dishes such as a charcuterie box, but the highlight is the signature cocktail, "Neptune Wrath" ($15), served in a commemorative cup made of Blue Curacao, gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and tonic water. Opening night tickets will be discounted. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, January 25, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; $29.95 per person via frostscience.org.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa

