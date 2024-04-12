 Miami Beach Pride Festival and Parade 2024: What to Expect | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Beach Pride Kicks Off Extravagant Festival Weekend

This weekend, Miami Beach Pride will deliver plenty of activities and events celebrating South Florida's LGBTQ community.
April 12, 2024
Miami Beach Pride's festival and parade take over Ocean Drive on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.
Miami Beach Pride's festival and parade take over Ocean Drive on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14. Photo by Carina Mask
Share this:
After 15 years of celebrating its vibrant queer community, Miami Beach Pride is once again capping off its celebrations with a colorful festival weekend.

The city began its Pride celebration earlier this month with several feats, including a new art unveiling on Lincoln Road, the Miss Miami Beach Pride Pageant at Exchange Nightclub, and the annual Pride Flag Raising at Miami Beach City Hall.

Compounded with the arrival of the Queen of Pop, Madonna, in the 305 for her Celebration Tour, the start of Miami Beach Pride has never been stronger. The 12-day occasion has attracted more than 170,000 people in recent years, making it the largest Pride celebration in the state and one of the biggest in the nation.

With this weekend's upcoming festival and parade, partygoers can look forward to plenty of activities and performances.

"Our goal has been to be as inclusive as possible of the many facets of our community, and the main way we do that is by keeping the festival free," says Patrick Gevas, Miami Beach Pride's media director. "Other events require tickets, which we never have for 16 years, and that's something we're proud of. We've been able to do that through a robust grants program as well as generous corporate sponsorships."

On Saturday, the festival, which takes place at Lummus Park on Ocean Drive, between 11th and 14th streets, will host performances by Colombian singer Farina and dance artist Ultra Naté at the Love Spirit Entertainment Stage, while actor, singer, and author Billy Porter will serve as the parade's grand marshal alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star Lisa Rinna and Grace & Frankie star June Diane Raphael on Sunday. Potter will also be performing at the festival after Sunday's parade.

DJs will also get ready to lead the weekend's rhythms, with Alexis Tucci, Alex Acosta, and Bill Kelly gracing the HealthyMD Dance and Capital One Café stages.

Several activations will also be up and running throughout the festival, including the Women's Tent, designed for the lesbian community; the T-Tent, designed for the trans community; and the Community Stage, which aims to showcase local up-and-coming talent while also being a quieter pavilion away from the more extravagant sounds and lights of the weekend.
click to enlarge Two people holding a sign that reads, "Trans rights are human rights"
Miami Beach Pride aims to honor the local LGBTQ community's history while looking forward to a brighter future.
Photo by Carina Mask
"A lot of people think that Pride is simply a circuit party where you have to look a certain way to enjoy, and that's simply not true," Gevas adds. "Pride is for everyone. Come as you are with a friend and simply walk through our festival to see the different activities and to experience a unique sense of community brought together by music and a spirit of togetherness."

This year's theme is "Pride, Progress, Perseverance," which, according to Gevas, aims to honor the local LGBTQ community's history while looking forward to a brighter future, especially amid extreme political polarization against the queer community.

"Tensions are very high in our country right now, and one new element this year is the 'Pride Through Time' exhibit that's at the 12th Street entrance — a retrospective of 100 years of people advocating for LGBT rights and acceptance," Gevas said. "Walk through the archways, and you'll see some names you may recognize and some you probably won't. We felt that it was important when the community is under legislative attack to not only see how far we've come but to inspire us to continue to advocate for ourselves."

Organizers recommend rideshare as a great idea for those looking to avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic. The Miami Beach Pride website has more information for those looking to find more details when preparing.

For both the festival and the parade, guests are encouraged to show up as their unique and authentic selves to celebrate.

"It's easy to see a major festival, and now one of the largest Pride celebrations in the entire state, but it's put on by a very small number of dedicated people who love this community and understand the importance of producing programming to bring people together," Gevas says. We have countless volunteers as well, and it feels very rewarding to be able to work as hard as everyone does to create a safe space for our community."

Miami Beach Pride Festival and Parade. Noon Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14, at Ocean Drive between Fifth and 15th streets, Miami Beach; miamibeachpride.com. Admission is free; VIP tickets cost $250.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Caroline Val is a Miami-based writer currently finishing her bachelor's in journalism at the University of Miami. In addition to writing for Miami New Times, her work has appeared in Ocean Drive magazine, Miami magazine, the Columbia Daily Spectator, and the Miami Hurricane. She is also set to appear in the second season of the Hulu docuseries Death in the Dorms.
Contact: Caroline Val
With Clothing Swap App Bonnee, Update Your Closet Sustainably and Share Your Fit Pics

Fashion

With Clothing Swap App Bonnee, Update Your Closet Sustainably and Share Your Fit Pics

By Liz Tracy
Internet Drags Miami Woman Who Wrote "The Case for Marrying an Older Man" Essay

Social Media

Internet Drags Miami Woman Who Wrote "The Case for Marrying an Older Man" Essay

By Naomi Feinstein
10 Best Pickleball Courts in South Florida

Sports

10 Best Pickleball Courts in South Florida

By Jesse Scott
Bookleggers Library Launches Story Time Podcast and Mobile Bookstore

Books

Bookleggers Library Launches Story Time Podcast and Mobile Bookstore

By Douglas Markowitz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation