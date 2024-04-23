 Hoes With Feelings Podcast Hosts Bring Cheap Therapy to Miami | Miami New Times
Comedy Duo Hoes With Feelings Bring Laughs and Life Advice to Arlo Wynwood

Karolena Theresa and Melissa Rich turn therapy into a kiki at their live show, Cheap Therapy.
April 23, 2024
Karolena Theresa and Melissa Rich are just a couple of Hoes With Feelings bringing their Cheap Therapy series to Arlo Wynwood on Thursday, April 25.
Karolena Theresa and Melissa Rich are just a couple of Hoes With Feelings bringing their Cheap Therapy series to Arlo Wynwood on Thursday, April 25. Hoes With Feelings photo
Sometimes, you just need some cheap therapy from a couple of Hoes With Feelings. Luckily, New York City comedy duo Karolena Theresa and Melissa Rich are in town and ready to dish out their seriously unserious advice.

As part of Arlo Wynwood's ArLOL comedy series, Theresa and Rich, the hosts of the Hoes With Feelings podcast, are bringing their hugely successful live comedy show, Cheap Therapy, to Miami.

Cheap Therapy is stand-up comedy meets group therapy with cocktails. "We're not therapists," Theresa clarifies in a conversation with New Times. But during the pandemic, they found themselves turning to each other more and more for both laughs and genuine life advice. "We were always on the phone, talking about our problems. Just kiki-ing and gal-paling in that way," Rich adds.

The duo's podcast, in which they invite comedians to give light-hearted, laugh-filled talks on mental health, was born from this exchange. The live show builds on these elements while adding audience involvement.

"Your friends are your therapists. A group of women sit down, and we just start giving each other advice — and we wanted to bring that element to our show and to the podcast. That was important to us," Theresa explains.

"That's kind of the goal," Rich adds. "Like if everyone feels like they're at a hang with girls talking about our problems, giving each other advice, and it feels like you're friends when you leave, that's how we hope it feels."

The show, which has been selling out monthly at Arlo SoHo in Manhattan, not only invites the audience to submit problems anonymously for the hosts to pick apart but, in a refreshing twist, puts a lineup of comedians on the spot.

"We have the comedians do their stand-up, and then after their stand-up, we do five minutes of therapy with them. So we kind of break down a lot of the things they were talking about," Theresa explains.

If you've ever wondered about the trauma behind a comedian's slightly too specific joke, Cheap Therapy is for you.

When asked if they've ever had a comedian say no to the therapy portion of the show, Rich replies, "No. I mean, comedians are always down to talk about themselves. At the end of the day, they always want more stage time." She pauses before adding, "And you know, comedians are poor. They need therapy — they need cheap therapy."
Melissa Rich and Karolena Theresa's Cheap Therapy is all about getting unprofessional advice from your girls.
While real issues arise during the show, Theresa and Rich emphasize the fun of the audience's participation in dishing out the wild advice. The hosts walk through the audience with a microphone, and the audience gives advice and asks questions. "We delve in deep," Rich explains.

"It felt like a group project," says Theresa, recalling one show where a lawyer, an HR person, and actual psychologists discussed an anonymous audience member's work dilemma.

"It's nice with the anonymous questions because you don't have to own up to it. You can get advice from us or the audience without having to put your face out there," Rich adds.

Well, with the exception of the comedians, of course. And this week, for one featured comedian in particular, there might be a lot to own up to.

In addition to Miami comedian and ArLOL host Paula Barros (AKA Pauley) and Emily Panic, an NYC comedy mainstay, the gals will be psychoanalyzing "Karolena's ex-lover, Paul," as Rich puts it.

Theresa quickly confirms, "Yes! My ex-lover, Paul!"

"And we're gonna workshop about their brief affair together in New York," Rich continues.

Theresa's ex, Paul Julmeus, is the last invited comedian, and if the duo's assessment is correct, he's in for a big surprise at the show.

"He definitely doesn't understand what's happening. He said yes, but he definitely doesn't understand," Theresa says.

"He's agreed to it — it's consensual," Rich adds.

Well, it looks like there could be a lot to unpack for Julmeus on Thursday.

When asked what excites them most about Thursday's show, Rich responds, "We love Miami so much. We love this city. We always say we're bicoastal this way," she adds, gesturing up and down. "New York to Miami. We hope it's the first of many, many shows."

Theresa, who's half Guatemalan, adds, "I'm excited for a rowdy, loud, Latina Miami audience."

If Julmeus makes a play for a comeback, things might get very loud and rowdy indeed.

Hoes With Feelings Present Cheap Therapy. 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Arlo Wynwood, 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-552-6600; arlohotels.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.
