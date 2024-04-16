How to Celebrate the Release of Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department in Miami

By it, we mean, of course, the latest listening parties to hit the 305 in anticipation of Taylor Swift's newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which includes a Florence and the Machine collaboration titled "Florida!!!"
The pop music trailblazer's 11th studio album will be released on Friday, April 19. Though the 14-time Grammy winner won't be in South Florida until October for the second run of her Eras Tour, there are plenty of opportunities this week for Swifties to gather and listen endlessly to their idol's latest creation.
While there are certainly clubs to hit up that will rock out to Swift's melodic tunes all night, there are also some more creative events, including everything from pilates to pottery. Tickets are selling out fast, so move quickly, or else you might be the one feeling tortured this week.