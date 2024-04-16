 Miami Taylor Swift Listening Parties for New Album Release | Miami New Times
How to Celebrate the Release of Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department in Miami

Miami Swifites, you have options on how to celebrate Taylor Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.
April 16, 2024
Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released on Friday, April 19.
Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released on Friday, April 19. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Miami, are you ready for it?

By it, we mean, of course, the latest listening parties to hit the 305 in anticipation of Taylor Swift's newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which includes a Florence and the Machine collaboration titled "Florida!!!"

The pop music trailblazer's 11th studio album will be released on Friday, April 19. Though the 14-time Grammy winner won't be in South Florida until October for the second run of her Eras Tour, there are plenty of opportunities this week for Swifties to gather and listen endlessly to their idol's latest creation.

While there are certainly clubs to hit up that will rock out to Swift's melodic tunes all night, there are also some more creative events, including everything from pilates to pottery. Tickets are selling out fast, so move quickly, or else you might be the one feeling tortured this week.

The Tortured Owls Department Listening Party at Night Owls Cookies

For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth while out and about, Night Owl Cookies in Wynwood is hosting a listening party on Thursday in anticipation of Swift's new collection of songs. The popular cookie chain, dubbing itself "The Tortured Owls Department" for the evening, is set to unveil an exclusive Taylor Swift cookie and new Night Owl x TPD merch for those in attendance. Guests can also enjoy free ice cream from Sweet Melody, drinks from Una vodka, and an opportunity to take pics in the photo booth presented by Creativa & Co. It's the cookie bakery's first-ever listening party, but it's already promising to be one of the sweetest places to shake it off to Swift's latest album. 11 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Night Owl Cookies, 163 NW 25th St., Miami; nightowlcookieco.com. Sold out.
click to enlarge A woman with her hands up in the air singing along
Le Petite Fete will celebrate Taylor Swift's new album at Gramps on Thursday, April 18.
Photo by Gabbycpb Photography

Le Petite Fete's The Tortured Poets Department Album Release Dance Party at Gramps

Anyone looking for a casual night out can find their spot in Gramps, where pop culture traveling party Le Petite Fete is getting ready to host its own Swiftie gathering. The event, which is 21+, is set to be a night just for those who want to show up in their friendship bracelets and take in the moment. Doors open at 9 p.m., with the local venue and bar open until 2 a.m. for an all-night celebration. Tickets are only $15 and are selling fast, so be sure to secure a spot, grab a drink, and embrace the best night one could only imagine in their wildest dreams. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $15 via ticketweb.com.

The Tortured Potters Department Ceramics Class and Listening Party at OCISLY

On Friday, Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY) will host a listening party and ceramics class, with guests sculpting their own pieces alongside other Swifties. The ladies behind the studio are self-declared Swift fanatics themselves, and after many nights of playing the artist's music during their classes, they are now happily hosting their very first listening party ever. The evening is perfect for a girls' night out or date night at the studio's garden, with the ticket price including an intro lesson on hand-building ceramics, materials, tools, and complimentary glazing and baking of each guest's creation. A bar will also be available selling themed TSwift drinks, and the event is open to people of all skill levels and ages looking to share their combined love for the blonde songstress. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Casa Mida, 124 NE 22nd St., Miami; ocislyceramics.com. Admission is free with RSVP for the listening party; tickets for the ceramics class cost $55 via eventbrite.com.

Pilates + Poetry at Arlo Wynwood

Last but certainly not least, the Pilates + Poetry listening party will take place Sunday afternoon at Arlo Wynwood. Hosted by fitness instructor Stephanie Jamieson and local writer Monica Villegas, the agenda for the day starts with a pilates workout set, followed by a poetry workshop and a social hour at the hotel's bar, Higher Ground. Each hour will be accompanied by music from Swift's new album, with the unique combo of a workout and poem writing bringing new meaning to the term "tortured poets." Your ticket also covers all materials for the day. You just have to show up and get to know your fellow Swifties. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Arlo Wynwood, 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; arlohotels.com. Tickets cost $45 via eventbrite.com.
