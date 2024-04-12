 Miami 4/20 Events and Parties: III Joints, Sexyy Red, Guava Jam | Miami New Times
Get Hazy at These 4/20 Parties in Miami

From Sexyy Red to III Joints, Miami is celebrating 4/20 in a big way this year.
April 12, 2024
III Joints returns to Factory Town on 4/20 with plenty of DJs and bands.
III Joints returns to Factory Town on 4/20 with plenty of DJs and bands. Photo by Lauren Morell
With recreational marijuana legalization back on the state ballot this fall, Florida cannabis enthusiasts — or, less politely, stoners — may have a lot to celebrate this 4/20. Whether or not you're an aficionado of the herb in its many varied forms, the unofficial national holiday for weed is also a good excuse to throw a party, and that's something Miami excels at.

Since April 20 falls on a Saturday this year, Miami's nightlife sector is truly bringing its A-game. Massive raves and mini-festivals, waterfront world music jams, celebrations of cannabis culture, and more are in store. Find New Times' picks for the best 4/20 events in Miami below.

Cannabis Appreciation Day at LauderAle Brewery

Miami Lakes-based dispensary Rogue Apothecary is bringing a plethora of pot programming to LauderAle Brewery in Fort Lauderdale. The venue will host joint rolling and "Art y Toke" classes so you can learn the perfect roll or make some weed-inspired art. Visitors can also take advantage of various vendors, be entertained by cannabis-advocacy mascot Hemp Hero, and enjoy some of LauderAle's delightful brews, including the "Holy Cannoli!" blonde stout and "Spank Me Red" Irish red ale. 4:20 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at LauderAle Brewery, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 754-779-7470; lauderale.co. Admission is free; tickets for classes cost $20 to $30 via shotgun.live.

In the Box Presents Freak at Over Under

That cloud of smoke you're likely to see floating out of downtown bar Over Under on 4/20 could be marijuana — or it could be that the DJs have (metaphorically) set the place on fire with their tracks. In the Box is letting the Freak flag fly with a night of high-speed dance music — ghettotech, footwork, Miami bass, and other club styles  — courtesy of local DJs Duality and Extraa, supporting North Carolina-based Simon Smthng in the headline spot. And the best part? It's free! 11 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Over Under, 151 E. Flagler St., Miami; 786-247-9851; overundermiami.com. Admission is free.

Grabba Gang 4:20 at Mana Wynwood

Time to get Sexyy and stoned! You may have missed red-hot rapper Sexyy Red's most recent show in South Florida. Her Hood's Hottest Princess Tour stopped at Revolution Live last November for a sold-out show at the venue. Thankfully, rolling papers company Grabba Leaf decided once wasn't enough with Red, and its Grabba Gang event will put her on a much bigger stage at Mana Wynwood alongside BossMan Dlow, DJ Bankz, Stevie J, and Don Hot. 9 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $37.50 to $75 via eventbrite.com.

Guava Jam at Gramps Getaway

If you haven't been to Gramps Getaway, the iconic Wynwood bar's new waterfront chill-out zone on Virginia Key, Guava Jam is offering the perfect opportunity to check it out. It's bringing in some heavy island heat with Walshy Fire of Major Lazer playing the best in dancehall and worldwide club music. Brooklyn funk and soul DJ Willy Soul will also hold down the spot, and the Guava Jam crew has also sourced spectacular cocktails with juice from El Palacio de los Jugos. 9 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at 3301 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; instagram.com/grampsgetaway. Tickets are $22.85 to $34.50 via ra.co.

Miami K-Pop Night: Spring Smoke at Bar Gaythering

Cannabis is extremely illegal in Korea — Korean citizens can even be punished for using the drug abroad, even if it's legal in the country they visit. Thankfully, here in Miami, enjoying Korean and cannabis culture together is more than possible, and Miami K-Pop Night is celebrating both at Bar Gaythering in Miami Beach. Enjoy boba cocktails and mocktails and soju bottles on special, raffle prizes including a Twice tote bag, NMIXX light sticks, and other K-pop souvenirs, videos on eight TVs, and DJ Marumixes on the ones and twos playing your K-pop faves. 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Bar Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-284-1176; gaythering.org. Admission is free with RSVP via shotgun.live.

Munchies at Domicile

With its event Munchies, Little Haiti techno destination Domicile is getting things going a bit early on 4/20. Starting at 9 p.m., there is free barbecue for all ticketholders (first come, first serve) before pummeling clubgoers with hard techno from special guests Bambi and Krøk. Glory House will play experimental club and UKG tunes earlier in the evening, while locals Proletar, Madison Kay, and Kevin Bithell will support with bounces and grooves. On the visuals front, DTLA Division has an interactive production with lasers and projections that promises to be appropriately trippy. 9 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/domicile.miami. Tickets cost $12.12 to $24.25 via dice.fm.

Range Presents 4/20 at the Print Shop

Coming from a group of scene veterans, which includes Ultrathem, Range is a new party designed to highlight the wide range (get it?) of dance music styles and DJs in Miami. Its debut event is a certified heater. Alongside sets from locals Saturnsarii, Winter Wrong, Gio Elia, and the Boombox Boys Mango and Mister Lo, it's bringing in rave royalty in the form of Los Angeles-based Mija and Aussie speed freak Jensen Interceptor. Hosted at the Print Shop, a warehouse space on the eastern edge of Allapattah, this party is a can't-miss for local ravers. 4:20 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Print Shop, 2300 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $21.82 via dice.fm.

III Joints 2024 at Factory Town

Probably the biggest event on this list by volume, III Points' annual 4/20 party has evolved into an enormous stoner-rave-stravaganza at the massive Factory Town warehouse venue. So many notable local bands and DJs are playing this show across the venue's five stages that it would probably take less time to name the ones that aren't gonna be there. Some of the familiar faces at this locals-only party include Berrakka, Coffintexts, the Floridians, Jaialai, Jonny From Space, Pressure Point, Romulo del Castillo, Sister System, Taimur, Terence Tabeau, and Yung Algebra. In addition to music and plenty of food vendors, the promoter is bringing back the III Points Skate Space and the Reefer Theater film screening program, and VIP pass holders (a reasonable $50 as of this writing) can access Kushy's VIP Lounge, which features smoking stations, an "infused cacao tea room," a separate entrance, dedicated bathrooms, an open bar, and, most importantly, air conditioning. 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; factorytown.com. Tickets cost $11 to $50 via dice.fm.
Douglas Markowitz has covered art and music in South Florida for nearly a decade, with stories published by Resident Advisor, the Miami Herald, the Sun Sentinel, Artburst, Burnaway, and principally the Miami New Times, where he interned in 2017. In 2023 he was named a finalist for the Knight-Esserman Journalism Award. He is a University of North Florida graduate and former culture editor at the Phoenix New Times.
