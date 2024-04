Get Hazy at These 4/20 Parties in Miami

Cannabis Appreciation Day at LauderAle Brewery

In the Box Presents Freak at Over Under

Grabba Gang 4:20 at Mana Wynwood

Guava Jam at Gramps Getaway

Miami K-Pop Night: Spring Smoke at Bar Gaythering

Munchies at Domicile

Range Presents 4/20 at the Print Shop

III Joints 2024 at Factory Town

With recreational marijuana legalization back on the state ballot this fall, Florida cannabis enthusiasts — or, less politely, stoners — may have a lot to celebrate this 4/20. Whether or not you're an aficionado of the herb in its many varied forms, the unofficial national holiday for weed is also a good excuse to throw a party, and that's something Miami excels at.Since April 20 falls on a Saturday this year, Miami's nightlife sector is truly bringing its A-game. Massive raves and mini-festivals, waterfront world music jams, celebrations of cannabis culture, and more are in store. Find' picks for the best 4/20 events in Miami below.Miami Lakes-based dispensary Rogue Apothecary is bringing a plethora of pot programming to LauderAle Brewery in Fort Lauderdale. The venue will host joint rolling and "Art y Toke" classes so you can learn the perfect roll or make some weed-inspired art. Visitors can also take advantage of various vendors, be entertained by cannabis-advocacy mascot Hemp Hero , and enjoy some of LauderAle's delightful brews, including the "Holy Cannoli!" blonde stout and "Spank Me Red" Irish red ale.That cloud of smoke you're likely to see floating out of downtown bar Over Under on 4/20 could be marijuana — or it could be that the DJs have (metaphorically) set the place on fire with their tracks. In the Box is letting the Freak flag fly with a night of high-speed dance music — ghettotech, footwork, Miami bass, and other club styles — courtesy of local DJs Duality and Extraa, supporting North Carolina-based Simon Smthng in the headline spot. And the best part? It's free!Time to get Sexyy and stoned! You may have missed red-hot rapper Sexyy Red's most recent show in South Florida. Her Hood's Hottest Princess Tour stopped at Revolution Live last November for a sold-out show at the venue. Thankfully, rolling papers company Grabba Leaf decided once wasn't enough with Red, and its Grabba Gang event will put her on a much bigger stage at Mana Wynwood alongside BossMan Dlow, DJ Bankz, Stevie J, and Don Hot.If you haven't been to Gramps Getaway, the iconic Wynwood bar's new waterfront chill-out zone on Virginia Key, Guava Jam is offering the perfect opportunity to check it out. It's bringing in some heavy island heat with Walshy Fire of Major Lazer playing the best in dancehall and worldwide club music. Brooklyn funk and soul DJ Willy Soul will also hold down the spot, and the Guava Jam crew has also sourced spectacular cocktails with juice from El Palacio de los Jugos.Cannabis is extremely illegal in Korea — Korean citizens can even be punished for using the drug abroad, even if it's legal in the country they visit. Thankfully, here in Miami, enjoying Korean and cannabis culture together is more than possible, and Miami K-Pop Night is celebrating both at Bar Gaythering in Miami Beach. Enjoy boba cocktails and mocktails and soju bottles on special, raffle prizes including a Twice tote bag, NMIXX light sticks, and other K-pop souvenirs, videos on eight TVs, and DJ Marumixes on the ones and twos playing your K-pop faves.With its event Munchies, Little Haiti techno destination Domicile is getting things going a bit early on 4/20. Starting at 9 p.m., there is free barbecue for all ticketholders (first come, first serve) before pummeling clubgoers with hard techno from special guests Bambi and Krøk. Glory House will play experimental club and UKG tunes earlier in the evening, while locals Proletar, Madison Kay, and Kevin Bithell will support with bounces and grooves. On the visuals front, DTLA Division has an interactive production with lasers and projections that promises to be appropriately trippy.Coming from a group of scene veterans, which includes Ultrathem, Range is a new party designed to highlight the wide range (get it?) of dance music styles and DJs in Miami. Its debut event is a certified heater. Alongside sets from locals Saturnsarii, Winter Wrong, Gio Elia, and the Boombox Boys Mango and Mister Lo, it's bringing in rave royalty in the form of Los Angeles-based Mija and Aussie speed freak Jensen Interceptor. Hosted at the Print Shop, a warehouse space on the eastern edge of Allapattah, this party is a can't-miss for local ravers.Probably the biggest event on this list by volume, III Points' annual 4/20 party has evolved into an enormous stoner-rave-stravaganza at the massive Factory Town warehouse venue. So many notable local bands and DJs are playing this show across the venue's five stages that it would probably take less time to name the ones thatgonna be there. Some of the familiar faces at this locals-only party include Berrakka, Coffintexts, the Floridians, Jaialai, Jonny From Space, Pressure Point, Romulo del Castillo, Sister System, Taimur, Terence Tabeau, and Yung Algebra. In addition to music and plenty of food vendors, the promoter is bringing back the III Points Skate Space and the Reefer Theater film screening program, and VIP pass holders (a reasonable $50 as of this writing) can access Kushy's VIP Lounge, which features smoking stations, an "infused cacao tea room," a separate entrance, dedicated bathrooms, an open bar, and, most importantly, air conditioning.