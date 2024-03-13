 Popular Amalfi Coast Beach Club Is Coming to Joia Beach | Miami New Times
Food & Drink News

Popular Amalfi Coast Beach Club Comes to Joia Beach

Joia Beach is bringing coastal Italian cuisine and the atmosphere of the Mediterranean to Miami — no passport required.
March 13, 2024
Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club on Watson Island has partnered with Amalfi Coast beach club and restaurant, Conca del Sogno, for a limited-time residency.
Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club on Watson Island has partnered with Amalfi Coast beach club and restaurant, Conca del Sogno, for a limited-time residency. Joia Beach photo
For those who can't make the trek to Europe this spring, keep your passport at home because a little piece of the Amalfi Coast is coming to Miami Beach.

Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club on Watson Island has partnered with Amalfi Coast beach club and restaurant, Conca del Sogno, for a limited-time residency. The Amalfi staple will bring its sea-to-table cuisine and vibes from the village of Nerano to Joia Beach as a pop-up from Friday, March 15 until Sunday, April 7.

For those unfamiliar with the beachfront destination, Conca del Sogno in Italy has a coastal atmosphere and decor similar to Joia Beach — although in Italy, it is located over the cliffs of the Amalfi Coast. While Miami doesn't quite have the same terrain, Joia Beach is equally situated on the water with options to dine formally or lounge in day beds, which is what makes the collaboration seamless.
Conca del Sogno brings its sea-to-table cuisine and vibes from the village of Nerano to Joia Beach from Friday, March 15 until Sunday, April 7.
Renowned for its high-quality seafood, Conca del Sogno will be offering its full menu in Miami.

Those who have been to Conca del Sogno in Italy will be pleased to find its popular staples on the Miami pop-up menu, including tartare di scampi, a royal scampi tartare with herb oil and lemon zest; sauté di vongole, sautéed clams with garlic and olive oil; branzino al sale, a whole branzino baked in salt and prepared tableside; fusilli al riccio, pasta with sea urchin sauce, prawns, and crispy herb breadcrumbs; and spaghetti alla Nerano, a regional specialty traditional of its namesake fishing village.

Desserts on the menu include pistachio profiteroles and panna cotta fragole e basilico," a lemon and vanilla panna cotta with marinated strawberry and basil.

Lastly, the beach club's popular cocktails will also be on the pop-up menu. Guests can order one of Conca del Sogno's signature drinks, the "Sgroppino" cocktail made with lemon sorbet, which might be reason enough to visit the Conca del Sogno pop-up in Miami.
Renowned for its high-quality seafood, Conca del Sogno will be offering its full menu in Miami, including fresh seafood pasta.
Just as Conca del Sogno is accessible predominantly by yacht from Capri or Positano, diners can expect the ultimate Amalfi feel as anchorages are available at Joia Beach for guests arriving at the waterfront. Dinner service can be booked in advance when making a reservation through joiabeachmiami.com. Dinner reservations for Conca del Sogno Miami are now available from Wednesday through Sunday for a 6:00 pm seating and a 9:00 pm seating.

For guests dining at Joia Beach restaurant throughout the culinary residency, limited a la carte dishes from Conca del Sogno's special dinner menu will be available for sampling in addition to Joia Beach's menu. This includes the insalata Conca del Sogno; carpaccio di branzino; calamari fritti; and spigola al sale (sea-salt crusted sea bass served with a mixed salad and lemon olive oil sauce).

Conca del Sogno at Joia Beach. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7280; joiabeachmiami.com.
