King Crab and Wagyu: Catch Miami Beach to Make Its South of Fifth Debut

One of Miami's most highly anticipated restaurant openings of the year has finally arrived — and in true Miami fashion, guests can expect glamour, celebrity sightings, and some delicious Asian-fusion dishes. Catch, a globally inspired seafood restaurant known for its extravagant atmosphere, is opening in Miami Beach on Friday, May 10.
The restaurant is located at 200 S. Pointe Dr. in the affluent South of Fifth neighborhood of South Beach. It'll make its new home alongside some of Miami's most iconic luxury restaurants, including Joe's Stone Crab, Milos, Prime One Twelve, and Carbone.
The opening of Catch in Miami Beach will mark the seventh outpost of the Catch Hospitality Group brand, which has locations in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Aspen, with soon-to-come developments in Dallas and Scottsdale. The original flagship restaurant is in the heart of the Meatpacking District of New York City, which opened in 2011.
"Miami offers the perfect backdrop for our brand," says Mark Birnbaum, Catch Hospitality Group partner. "Securing this incredible location has enabled us to deliver the quintessential high-energy dining experience we're renowned for, and we're eager to bring our unique blend of service, style, and cuisine to this vibrant community."
For those familiar with Catch, the Miami Beach outpost will take the energy and vibes of its Los Angeles location but turn it into a tropical, Miami-esque paradise. Therefore, expect lots of greenery, Floridian "Mediterranean Deco" architecture, bronze, antique mirrors, marble, lacquer paint, Venetian plaster, and rich, contrasting woods.
"I couldn't be more excited to expand our footprint within Miami's thriving hospitality scene and bring the signature Catch experience to the esteemed South of Fifth neighborhood," says Tilman Fertitta, Catch Hospitality Group partner. "This city's ever-evolving culinary landscape is truly something special, and we're thrilled to be a part of it."
Alongside Miami-inspired dishes, like a hamachi crudo, the menu at Catch Miami Beach will also offer many of the beloved Catch classics the brand has become known for, including the "Catch Roll" made with truffle sashimi, mushroom spaghetti, and Cantonese lobster. Other quintessential Catch dishes are the baked king crab hand rolls, crisp shrimp, crisp chicken bao buns, Wagyu gyoza, filet skewers, lobster macaroni, and crisp cauliflower.
In addition to à la carte service, the restaurant will be available for private and semi-private events.
Back in 2013, Catch Miami opened at the former James Royal Palm Hotel under EMM Group with Hardy Hill as manager and Hung Huynh as executive chef. The restaurant was then the second outpost of the restaurant chain (the original being in the Meatpacking District of New York City). It closed in 2014.
Catch Miami Beach. 200 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; catchrestaurants.com. Open Monday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily.