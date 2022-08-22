New Restaurants to Try This Week: BBQ & Craft Co., Fogo de Chão, and Los Buenos

[email protected]

click to enlarge BBQ & Craft Company has opened a second location inside the Lincoln Eatery food hall. Photo courtesy of BBQ & Craft Company

BBQ & Craft Company 723 Lincoln Ln N., Miami Beach

305-695-8700

bbqcraftco.com

click to enlarge Fogo de Chão is open in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão 201 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-900-3111

fogodechao.com

click to enlarge Los Buenos is the new food vendor at Doral Yard. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Los Buenos 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral

305-744-5038

thedoralyard.com

Miami's latest round of openings includes a second location of BBQ & Craft Company at the Lincoln Eatery, the grand opening of Los Buenos at the Doral Yard, and Fogo de Chão in Fort Lauderdale.The Lincoln Eatery has welcomed its first barbecue concept with a second outpost of Miami-born BBQ & Craft Company. The restaurant founded by pitmaster Anthony Nicolosi offers an array of traditional barbecue dishes that include pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken wings, and ribs. Notable selections include Nicolosi's crispy St. Louis-style ribs, prepared with a barbecue glaze and topped with a cornbread crumble; Alabama-style wings covered in a white BBQ sauce; and the cupcake cornbread served with spiced maple butter. Don't miss the pitmaster's Craft prime burger, topped with the housemade steak sauce, porcini mayo, a creamy smoked gouda cheese, and fried pork belly served on a brioche bun. Looking for something more traditional? Platters include a white marble smoked pork shoulder, smoked half chicken, or beef brisket plated with a choice of sides in eight or 16-ounce portions.Fogo de Chão, the Brazil restaurant chain, has arrived in Broward. The newest location has opened in Fort Lauderdale as part of a 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use office, residential, and retail community. The new restaurant boasts the aesthetics of Fogo’s Brazilian roots with an expansive 226-seat dining room that features an open-air churrasco grill where guests can dine while watching gaucho chefs as they butcher, prepare, and grill different cuts of protein over an open flame. The menu's myriad of meats (more than 16 cuts are on the menu) are carved tableside and include rib eye, lamb chops, fraldinha (bottom sirloin), linguiça (spicy pork sausage), and the house specialty, picanha, a thinly sliced tender cut of top sirloin steak.An offshoot of the iconic Miami brand, Coyo Taco, Los Buenos has debuted its rajas con papa, chicken tinga, and seared shrimp tacos — along with burritos, quesadillas, and bocadillos like street corn and guacamole — to the Doral Yard. The outdoor food hall's latest concept is also the brand's third Miami location after opening at the Moxy South Beach and Oasis Wynwood (with two sister locations in Portugal). Their menu showcases a variety of tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, and quesadillas with highlights like the achiote-marinated gulf shrimp tacos topped with a citrus cabbage slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli or the vegetarian-friendly potatoes and peppers taco with roasted strips of poblano chiles, red bell peppers, and baby potatoes served in a creamy Mexican cheese sauce.