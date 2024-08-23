 Famed New York Bagel Company to Open First Florida Location | Miami New Times
Famed New York Bagel Company to Open First Florida Location

One of New York City's most legendary bagels H&H Bagels is opening in Boca Raton for the first time in its 52-year history.
August 23, 2024
New York City bagels are coming to Boca Raton this summer.
New York City bagels are coming to Boca Raton this summer.

No need to wait until your next trip to the Big Apple for an authentic New York bagel because New York's H&H Bagels has announced the legendary brand’s first expansion outside of Manhattan.

By the end of summer 2024, Floridians can taste signature H&H bagels in Boca Raton and each bagel will be made by hand in New York City — a Florida first. Even better news? It will also open locations in Tampa and Jacksonville later this year. By 2025, there will also be locations opening in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando.

Founded in 1972, the 52-year-old bagel company was founded in the Upper West Side of Manhattan where it has used its original bagel recipe and artisanal water bagel method to make its bagels for 52 years. The quintessential New York City bagel has even earned appearances on shows such as Sex and the City and Seinfeld. After expanding over seven locations across the New York City area, the brand chose Boca Raton as the first out-of-state franchise.

"Our CEO Jay Rushin has a place in Boca and is a part of the Boca community," Jesse Stein, director of marketing at H&H Bagels, tells New Times. "It's definitely a place that is very near and dear to us. Customers can expect the only authentic New York City bagel outside of New York City."

@hhbagels We’ll take 1400 #hhbagels #bageltiktok #nycbagels ♬ original sound - H&H Bagels
While a bagel is a bagel, what makes the Big Apple ones so special is the water. There are certain minerals in New York City tap water that are attributed to creating the best bagels. Plus, New York bagels are always boiled in water with malt barley, which gives the bagels its signature taste, texture, and leathery skin.

But how can H&H replicate that in Boca Raton? They won't. Seeking the best way to have the most authentic bagel, the artisanal process will begin in New York.

"A lot of places can say they make New York-style pizza or New York-style bagels, but we're the only place that is not doing a New York-style and is rather doing a New York bagel" explains Stein. "We have a bakery up here in New York where we fully make the dough, we kettle-boil it in New York City water, which can't be replicated anywhere in the world. We will partially bake it here and send it down to Boca, where it gets finished in very specialized ovens."
click to enlarge
The nova salmon bagel is one of the most ordered.
H&H Bagels photo
The full menu will be available in the new store, including a variety of flavored cream cheeses, specialty sandwiches, iced coffee, cold brews, and a variety of bagels to choose from. Some of the popular sandwiches are the classic bacon, egg and cheese, and the nova salmon.

Recently the brand has also launched its catering experience. Choices include the "Classic Bagels & Spreads Box," the "Nova Salmon Box with “The Works” Box," the "Bagels & House-made Salads Box," the "Specialty Sandwich Box," the "Breakfast Sandwich Box," and the "H&H Pastry Box" all serving ten to 30 people.

"We're really excited to bring that down to the community," says Stein. "This is our way to share New York bagels, with the rest of the country, in a way that hasn't been done before."

New Times will update this article when there is an opening date.

H&H Bagels. Coming soon to 2200 Glades Rd., Boca Raton; hhbagels.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
