New Restaurants to Try This Week: Higher Ground, Plum Market, and Tropical Distillers

Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida location of Plum Market in Aventura, the launch of Tropical Distillers' new bar and distillery in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood, and the addition of Bar Lab's Higher Ground at the Arlo Wynwood hotel.Higher Ground, the newest addition to Bar Lab Hospitality’s portfolio of cocktail and culinary concepts, has opened on the third floor of the Arlo Wynwood hotel. True to its name, the indoor-outdoor, jungle-themed oasis serves as an elevated respite from the thrum of Wynwood below and is accessible from an exterior stairwell off NW 22nd Street or via the hotel elevators. The cocktail program takes center stage and is helmed by Christine Wiseman, Bar Lab’s global beverage director. A veteran in the hospitality industry for more than two decades, the native Californian has earned worldwide recognition for her cocktail prowess at spots like Virtue Feed & Grain, Ink, La Descarga, and Breakroom 86, before landing at Broken Shaker in Los Angeles. Cocktails are all meticulously crafted, shot through with herbal elixirs, exotic infusions, and freshly pressed juices. Under the direction of Brad Kilgore, the food at Higher Ground is meant to complement the cocktails with a rotating selection of raw bar and small plates like local crudo, shrimp cocktail served with cocktail sauce, and beef tartare dressed with umami oil and ancho chili served in chilled lettuce cups.A new grocer specializing in organic and locally sourced food and products has opened in Aventura. The first Florida location of Plum Market quietly welcomed customers earlier this month, offering a new grocery shopping experience for South Floridians. The independently owned chain of full-service grocery stores has a strong commitment to the local communities they serve, and the Aventura store is no different; the location spent months sourcing local growers, artisans, and makers to include more than 1,000 local items. The neighborhood market also includes an in-house, fast-casual dining area for customers featuring chef-crafted prepared dishes alongside a curated selection of peak-of-season produce, grocery and apothecary essentials, and all-natural and sustainably sourced meats and seafood. Vino lovers will appreciate Plum's wine department, which presents an impressive selection of affordably priced wines handpicked by Madeline Triffon, a world-renowned Master Sommelier. Guests will enjoy sustainable sushi made on site, locally sourced artisanal baked goods, and specialty chocolates by Norman Love.Miami-based Tropical Distillers has opened its doors as Florida's newest distillery and venue located in the heart of Allapattah. Tropical Distillers aims to offer guests an educational and immersive spirit experience of its liqueur brands via tastings, tours, events, an indoor-outdoor cocktail bar, and a gift shop. Home to J.F. Haden’s Liqueur, the line's mango spirit made with Florida mangos, Tropical Distillers recently debuted its newest flavors with its December opening, including J.F. Haden's citrus and espresso liqueurs, with several more on the way. The 8,000-square-foot experience features a fully automated craft distillery with an in-house cannery, as well as a 30-seat bar and tasting room decked out with colorful, old-school Florida tropical accents. Guests are invited to try creative craft cocktails like the "Cafecito" martini, "Floridian" martini, and an array of frozen cocktails. Tropical Distillers also has a 1,500-square-foot outdoor deck with additional seating and access to local food trucks. For $25, guests enjoy a guided tour of Tropical Distillers Thursday through Sunday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m., which includes a five-spirit tasting experience and tour pick-up locations throughout Miami.