New Coral Springs Café Ella Coffee House Makes Delicious Lattes

A locally owned café chain founded in Plantation has secretly been crafting some of the most delicious lattes in Broward, and it just opened a new location in Coral Springs.
Ella Coffee House has opened in Coral Springs at 4691 N. University Dr., serving creamy lattes, iced coffee, salads, sandwiches, and pastries.
The café was founded in Plantation in 2016 by Jason Gould, who named the original shop after his daughter Ella, and has since been acquired by his co-founder and partner Anthony Perera. The European-style coffee house is known by regulars for its delicious coffee made with a proprietary blend of coffee beans and artisanal menu featuring sandwiches and pastries.
"At Ella, every cup of coffee is crafted with love, delivering exceptional products and memorable experiences," explains Perera. "We are dedicated to building a fun, community-focused destination, where each sip of our freshly brewed coffee and every bite of our handcrafted foods brings joy to our patrons."
Ella is known for its cappuccinos, Americanos, cortados, chai, cold brews, and seasonal items including limited edition tiramisu and blueberry pie coffee drinks, a butterfly pea blossom tea, and a watermelon arugula salad.
However, what makes its coffee so delicious is that each cup is made from scratch using dark-roasted Italian coffee beans sourced from renowned coffee-growing regions of Italy — from its espressos to its espresso con panna (espresso with cream).
The location at the Pine Ridge Shopping Center in Coral Springs marks its fourth location after recently opening locations in Davie and at the Hard Rock Stadium's Club Level in Miami.
Additional shops are already planned for other parts of Broward and even Palm Beach Counties. Plus, New Times can confirm they may take the chain nationwide.
Ella Coffee House Coral Springs. 4691 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; ellacafe.com.