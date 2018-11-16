Nautilus South Beach Launches All-You-Can Eat and Drink Weekend Brunch

With indulgent spreads, live music, and free-flowing drinks, South Beach is a favorite place to brunch in Miami.
Now, the Nautilus hotel is behind two new weekend experiences even the most dedicated South Beach brunch-goer probably hasn't tried yet: the Feast Hotel California Saturday brunch buffet, and a bottomless rosé Sunday brunch.
On Saturdays, the Nautilus offers a plethora of Latin American-inspired stations, along with an extensive dessert selection, and a lineup of cocktails ($32 and up). Highlights include chorizo and potato quiche with cheddar; huevos rancheros with roasted tomato, peppers, and tostadas; and blue corn tortilla soup with avocado and pico de gallo.
Other items include roasted root vegetable salad with arugula, pistachio, and golden raisins; three bean salad with queso fresco and cilantro; and a build-your-own quinoa salad station with tomatoes, corn, dried peaches, chicken, steak, and shrimp.
Top off your meal with all-you-can-eat chocolate croissants, doughnuts, tres leches, churros, and fruit tarts. There's also a bread and pastry table with sourdough, baguettes, and olive focaccia.
At 6 p.m. the Nautilus' Feast Hotel California transforms into a Montego Bay-themed barbecue with Jamaican jerk chicken, coconut rum cocktails, and reggae music ($29 and up).
On Sunday, the Nautilus' bottomless rosé brunch ($69) includes a similar buffet area with oysters, ceviche, charcuterie and cheese, and desserts, as well as unlimited pours of the pink-hued drink or Veuve Clicquot champagne. There's also a few á la carte cocktails ($15), including the Singapore Sling with gin, pineapple, and lime.
In addition, Sundays include live music from Cuban band, Chaing y Su Trova Espirituana.
Brunch at the Nautilus Hotel. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com. Begins 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
