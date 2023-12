Alejandro Vigil Brings Michelin-Starred Casa Vigil to Miami

click to enlarge La Cava is the main dining room at Casa Vigil in Miami. Photo by Ruth Kim

World-renowned winemaker Alejandro Vigil has brought the Michelin-starred restaurant Casa Vigil to Upper Buena Vista in Miami. Here, you can expect a rustic upscale atmosphere with a Mediterranean- and Argentinian-influenced menu paired with unique wines.With almost a decade of legacy since its opening in 2015 in Mendoza, Argentina, the restaurant has recently earned a Michelin Star , as well as a Green Michelin Star, which is an honor awarded to restaurants that incorporate sustainable practices into their daily work.Vigil chose the Upper Buena Vista neighborhood as the restaurant's debut in the United States."We are delighted to bring the essence of Mendoza to Miami with the opening of our second location," Vigil says. "Not only do we want to deliver exceptional wines, but we also want to create an environment where guests can deepen their appreciation for the art and science of winemaking. We believe that the unique combination of our wines, cuisine, and ambiance will provide a memorable experience for our guests."Vigil was recognized as Winemaker of the Year by Tim Atkins in 2019 due to his extensive wine knowledge from working in the enology department. He was also the head winemaker of Bodega Catena Zapata, which earned him winery of the year awards in 2010 fromand in 2012 fromDue to his extensive background in wine, Casa Vigil Miami is committed to wine education. This is why they have entrusted award-winning sommelier Miguel Martinez to guide guests through the restaurant's wine tastings.The bar program, recognized in The World's 50 Best Restaurants guide, features seven signature craft cocktails including "La Virgen Sagrada" made with mezcal, grilled pineapple, spices, lime, and tajin, "El Infierno" with tequila, rum, strawberry citrus, tarragon, and a touch of absinthe, and the "Sacramento" made with Spanish brandy, biscotti quince liqueur, coconut milk, egg, and nutmeg.To stick with the classics, guests can try the "Cobbler" with dry vermouth, homemade berry-cardamon jam, and St. Germain, or the espresso martini with dulce de leche vodka and house coffee cordial. For true wine lovers, Casa Vigil offers rare and collectible wines such as Chateau Petrus 2004, Giacomo Conterno Monfortino Riserva 2006, and Salon Blanc de Blancs 2002.As for the food, the restaurant will serve a five-course tasting menu crafted by Chef Cesar Gonzalez Aznar, an expert in Mediterranean cuisine. The experience features three levels of wine pairings. The menu prioritizes high-quality, sustainable ingredients, with signature dishes that include the rib-eye milanesa, empanadas, buffalo burrata, Chilean sea bass, and the restaurant's award-winning Basque cheesecake.Casa Vigil is designed by Mico Design and Argentinian architect Ignacio Márquez and inspired by Dante's. The restaurant is divided into three spaces, including the main dining room, where the wine cellar houses more than 700 labels, an outdoor terrace, and the rooftop terrace, which is set to open in January 2024.A highlight of the decoration includes the mural painted by Ana Cufre of the Virgin of Carrodilla, also known as the "Wine Virgin." The image is traditionally depicted in vineyards, but to bring a Miami vibe, the artist chose to include lush plants and elegant flamingos.This is just the beginning for Casa Vigil; in early 2024 the restaurant plans to launch weekend brunch, happy hour, and a wine club aimed to make the wine world accessible to locals.