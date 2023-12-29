Alejandro Vigil Brings Michelin-Starred Casa Vigil to Miami

World-renowned winemaker Alejandro Vigil has brought the Michelin-starred restaurant Casa Vigil to Upper Buena Vista in Miami. Here, you can expect a rustic upscale atmosphere with a Mediterranean- and Argentinian-influenced menu paired with unique wines.
With almost a decade of legacy since its opening in 2015 in Mendoza, Argentina, the restaurant has recently earned a Michelin Star, as well as a Green Michelin Star, which is an honor awarded to restaurants that incorporate sustainable practices into their daily work.
Vigil chose the Upper Buena Vista neighborhood as the restaurant's debut in the United States.
"We are delighted to bring the essence of Mendoza to Miami with the opening of our second location," Vigil says. "Not only do we want to deliver exceptional wines, but we also want to create an environment where guests can deepen their appreciation for the art and science of winemaking. We believe that the unique combination of our wines, cuisine, and ambiance will provide a memorable experience for our guests."
Vigil was recognized as Winemaker of the Year by Tim Atkins in 2019 due to his extensive wine knowledge from working in the enology department. He was also the head winemaker of Bodega Catena Zapata, which earned him winery of the year awards in 2010 from Wine Enthusiast and in 2012 from Wine and Spirits Magazine.
Due to his extensive background in wine, Casa Vigil Miami is committed to wine education. This is why they have entrusted award-winning sommelier Miguel Martinez to guide guests through the restaurant's wine tastings.
The World's 50 Best Restaurants guide, features seven signature craft cocktails including "La Virgen Sagrada" made with mezcal, grilled pineapple, spices, lime, and tajin, "El Infierno" with tequila, rum, strawberry citrus, tarragon, and a touch of absinthe, and the "Sacramento" made with Spanish brandy, biscotti quince liqueur, coconut milk, egg, and nutmeg.
To stick with the classics, guests can try the "Cobbler" with dry vermouth, homemade berry-cardamon jam, and St. Germain, or the espresso martini with dulce de leche vodka and house coffee cordial. For true wine lovers, Casa Vigil offers rare and collectible wines such as Chateau Petrus 2004, Giacomo Conterno Monfortino Riserva 2006, and Salon Blanc de Blancs 2002.
As for the food, the restaurant will serve a five-course tasting menu crafted by Chef Cesar Gonzalez Aznar, an expert in Mediterranean cuisine. The experience features three levels of wine pairings. The menu prioritizes high-quality, sustainable ingredients, with signature dishes that include the rib-eye milanesa, empanadas, buffalo burrata, Chilean sea bass, and the restaurant's award-winning Basque cheesecake.
A highlight of the decoration includes the mural painted by Ana Cufre of the Virgin of Carrodilla, also known as the "Wine Virgin." The image is traditionally depicted in vineyards, but to bring a Miami vibe, the artist chose to include lush plants and elegant flamingos.
This is just the beginning for Casa Vigil; in early 2024 the restaurant plans to launch weekend brunch, happy hour, and a wine club aimed to make the wine world accessible to locals.
Casa Vigil. 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; casavigilmiami.com.Sunday through Wednesday noon to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday noon to 11 p.m.