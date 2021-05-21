SOBEWFF, Vaccines + Sloppy Joses, Free Pizza, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

- Local
This weekend, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) returns to South Florida, celebrating its 20th anniversary. Plus, meet the brains behind Salt & Straw ice cream, and get a post-vaccination "Sloppy Jose" sandwich at Lost Boy Dry Goods.
South Beach Wine & Food Festival 20th Anniversary
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) takes to the beach (and many other spots throughout Miami) this weekend, with 70 different dinners, parties, and wine tastings to choose from. The festival, which runs through Sunday, will differ from years past, owing to pandemic-related safety measures. Events — including dinners — will be held outdoors, with the exception of some wine tastings. Also expect to see smaller crowds; capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing. Some things, however, will remain the same. You'll get to watch your favorite celebrities demo their skills at the Grand Tasting Village, eat your fill of burgers at the Burger Bash, and taste all manner of wines and cocktails throughout the weekend. If you go, find some tips to make your weekend more enjoyable here. Through Sunday, May 23 at various locations. Tickets cost $15 to $600 via sobewff.org.
Salt & Straw Cookbook Signing at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel
Salt & Straw head ice cream maker Tyler Malek will host a cookbook signing at Preston's Market at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. The open-to-the-public event will give guests the opportunity to meet Malek and the team, snag a cookbook, and enjoy free Salt & Straw ice cream. 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; instagram.com/saltandstraw.
National Pizza Party Day Celebration at the Wharf
It's National Pizza Party Day at the Wharf today (Friday). Stop by during happy hour for drink specials and a free slice of pizza from Spris Pizza when you RSVP in advance. Also check out eats by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria. 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free, and RSVP via eventbrite.com is needed for a free slice of pizza.
Get Vaxxed, Then Get Sloppy at Lost Boy
Through Sunday, Lost Boy Dry Goods in Downtown Miami is handing out free "Sloppy Jose" sandwiches to anyone who gets vaccinated at the DuPont Building, which will serve as a temporary, no-appointment-needed vaccine site issuing Pfizer shots from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the weekend. Once vaccinated, guests can show their vaccination cards at Lost Boy during bar hours to redeem your "Sloppy Jose," made with Cuban picadillo and served on a potato roll with chips on the side. Next door, Over and Under is offering a similar deal, handing out free "Muscle Relaxer" cocktails to those who get vaccinated. Through Sunday, May 23, at Lost Boy Dry Goods, 157 Flagler St., Miami; lostboydrygoods.com.
Copa Veza Sur Soccer Tournament
Miami-based Veza Sur Brewing Company is inviting Miamians to sign up for the first-ever Copa Veza Sur, a 24-team soccer tournament scheduled to take place June 6 through August 8 at Champions Florida Complex & Sports Bar in Miami. The winner of the tournament will be awarded both a grand prize of $2,000 and a pair of season tickets to the Inter Miami CF 2022 season. Veza Sur has promised to provide "endless beer" at the tournament, including fan favorites such as Mangolandia mango wheat ale, Spanglish Latin lager, and South Coast IPA. In addition to beers, live music, local DJs, watch parties, and an assortment of other welcome distractions, all players will receive a custom limited-edition jersey and 20 percent off at the brewery for the duration of the tournament. Registration deadline is May 30. Participants must be 21 or older to register. To sign up and find more information, visit copavezasur.com.
