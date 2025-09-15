 Most Beautiful Miami Restaurants? 9 Spots Make Global Ranking | Miami New Times
Most Beautiful Miami Restaurants? 9 Spots Make Global Ranking

From Claudie to Mimi Chinese in South Beach, nine Miami restaurants have been shortlisted among the world's most beautiful.
September 15, 2025
Rooftop restaurant Oro joined the list with a design by Hybrid Creative and JPC Projects. World Red Eye photo
Some of Miami's most upscale restaurants just received serious international attention. Nine local spots were officially named to the 2025 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards shortlist, the global competition that highlights the most creative and beautiful dining rooms each year. Now in its 17th edition, the awards recognize design across all kinds of spaces, from fine dining to casual hangouts.

Since launching in London in 2009, the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards have honored standout spaces worldwide. With nine Miami restaurants making the 2025 shortlist, the city showed once again that the design of a dining room can be as memorable as the food itself.
click to enlarge
The space incorporates natural materials like wicker, clay, stone, and wood, inspired by the beauty of the Mediterranean.
Photo by Kris Tamburello

Claudie

In Brickell, Claudie made the list with a design from OV & Co. and Lazaro Rosa Violan Studio that blends greenery and natural accents with murals and bold lighting, creating a restaurant that feels part dinner spot, part club.
click to enlarge
Designed by Rohe Creative
Double Knot Miami photo

Double Knot

Wynwood's Double Knot, designed by Rohe Creative, was also shortlisted. The Japanese izakaya import from Philadelphia pairs sushi and skewers with a vaulted, mural-lined room.
click to enlarge
Inside Japón
Photo via Facebook/The Setai, Miami Beach

Japón at the Setai

Japon in Miami Beach impressed with its inventive lighting, layered interiors, and bold color choices that incorporate Japanese aesthetics.
click to enlarge
Lupita is among the most beautiful in the shortlist
Lupita photo

Lupita

Saladino Design Studios notched two more nominations. Lupita in downtown Miami proves fast casual tacos can still look striking, with murals, graffiti, and ceiling art packed into a small space.
click to enlarge
Mika was designed by Bishop Design
Mika photo

Mika

Bishop Design has created Mika's stunning and serene dining room in Coral Gables. With natural wood tones, olive trees, and dim lighting, the room is spacious, serene, and upscale.
click to enlarge Chinese food
Chinese restaurant Mimi Chinese was designed by Kayla Pongrác Studio
Photo by Daniel Neuhaus

Mimi Chinese

Miami Beach claimed multiple shortlist spots. Mimi Chinese, winner of New Times' Best Chinese Restaurant 2025, designed by Kayla Pongrác Studio, stood out for its bold color palette and immersive wall art that set the stage for modern takes on Cantonese and Sichuan dishes.
click to enlarge
Designed by Hybrid Creative and JPC Projects
Oro photo

Oro

Rooftop restaurant Oro also joined the list with a design by Hybrid Creative and JPC Projects. Created by Golden Era Hospitality Group, the restaurant features golden arches, lavish floral installations, metallic finishes, and panoramic South Beach views that channel Miami's nightlife spirit.
click to enlarge a restaurant
Sparrow Italia was designed by iCrave and Kobi Karp Architecture
Sparrow Italia photo

Sparrow Italia

Sparrow Italia in Wynwood, designed by iCrave and Kobi Karp Architecture, earned recognition for its luxury Italian dining rooms, dramatic ceilings, and mix of indoor and outdoor spaces.
click to enlarge
Sunny's was designed by Studio Butchko
Photo by Jeanne Canto

Sunny's

Sunny's in Little River made the list for its Studio Butchko design, which mixes Miami polish with old-school glamour, complete with dining under a banyan tree.
