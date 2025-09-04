 SNL's Marcello Hernández Adds Two More Miami Shows | Miami New Times
Saturday Night Live's Marcello Hernández Adds Two More Miami Shows

The hometown comedian and SNL breakout star sold out four Olympia Theater shows last month.
September 4, 2025
Image: four women surround a man singing at a reception
Left to right: Sarah Sherman, host Charli XCX, Marcello Hernández as "Domingo," Heidi Gardner, and Ego Nwodim during SNL's "Babymoon" sketch on Saturday, November 16, 2024 Photo by Will Heath/NBC
In August, New Times announced hometown comedian and SNL breakout star Marcello Hernández will shoot his first-ever comedy special in Miami this month. The shows, scheduled for Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, will air on Netflix at a later date yet to be announced.

The shows sold out shortly after being announced. This afternoon, the Miami Improv announced Hernández has added two more sets, billed as "warm-up shows," at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 17, and Thursday, September 18.

The Miami Improv first posted, but then quickly deleted, a flyer announcing the shows yesterday, September 3. At the time, the new shows appeared on Ticketmaster but were all marked as sold out. New Times reached out to the venue for clarification, but did not hear back.

Today, the venue reposted the flyer, and tickets are now on sale on Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $56.25 to $169.20.
Like the Friday and Saturday shows, which will be filmed for Hernández's forthcoming Netflix special, the Wednesday and Thursday sets are phone-free experiences.

All six shows will be held at the Olympia Theater. This is notable, as the venue has been closed for the better part of five years, with some exceptions. It reopened for the Miami Film Festival in March, but its fate is uncertain: The city is weighing a proposal to hand it off to the Pitbull-backed SLAM Academy in Little Havana. Hernández's hometown shows have renewed hopes for locals that the venue might continue to host cultural programming in the future.

Marcello Hernández. 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 17, and Thursday, September 18, and 6 and 9 p.m. Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, at the Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 786-991-9008; miami.gov. Tickets cost $56 to $87 via ticketmaster.com.
Before rejoining Miami New Times as culture editor in 2025, Celia Almeida freelanced for the paper starting in 2016, then came aboard as a staff editor in 2018. Beginning in late 2019, she served as digital editor for Ink. Her writing has been featured in Billboard, Consequence, Paper, and Rolling Stone, among other outlets.
