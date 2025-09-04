Saturday Night Live's Marcello Hernández Adds Two More Miami Shows

The shows sold out shortly after being announced. This afternoon, the Miami Improv announced Hernández has added two more sets, billed as "warm-up shows," at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 17, and Thursday, September 18.
The Miami Improv first posted, but then quickly deleted, a flyer announcing the shows yesterday, September 3. At the time, the new shows appeared on Ticketmaster but were all marked as sold out. New Times reached out to the venue for clarification, but did not hear back.
Today, the venue reposted the flyer, and tickets are now on sale on Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $56.25 to $169.20.
Like the Friday and Saturday shows, which will be filmed for Hernández's forthcoming Netflix special, the Wednesday and Thursday sets are phone-free experiences.
All six shows will be held at the Olympia Theater. This is notable, as the venue has been closed for the better part of five years, with some exceptions. It reopened for the Miami Film Festival in March, but its fate is uncertain: The city is weighing a proposal to hand it off to the Pitbull-backed SLAM Academy in Little Havana. Hernández's hometown shows have renewed hopes for locals that the venue might continue to host cultural programming in the future.
Marcello Hernández. 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 17, and Thursday, September 18, and 6 and 9 p.m. Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, at the Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 786-991-9008; miami.gov. Tickets cost $56 to $87 via ticketmaster.com.