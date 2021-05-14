Veza Sur Brewing Co. Invites Miamians to Compete In Copa Veza Sur Soccer Tournament

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Calling all lovers of the beautiful game and bountiful beers: Your passion for competing on the pitch and your love of pitchers are about to collide all in one utopia.

Miami-based Veza Sur Brewing Company is inviting Miamians to sign up for the first-ever Copa Veza Sur, a 24-team soccer tournament scheduled to take place June 6 through August 8 at Champions Florida Complex & Sports Bar in Miami. The winner of the tournament will be awarded both a grand prize of $2,000 and a pair of season tickets to the Inter Miami CF 2022 season.

That's cool and all, but perhaps you caught the fact that this is a soccer tournament that has been put together by a brewery?

Yes, there will be beer. Lots of it.

Veza Sur has promised to provide "endless beer" at the tournament, including fan favorites such as Mangolandia mango wheat ale, Spanglish Latin lager, and South Coast IPA.

According to Veza Sur co-founder Marshall Hendrickson, the tournament is a celebration of life regaining a form of normalcy (specifically in regard to soccer competition) and the upcoming Copa America, which takes place in Colombia and Argentina from June 13 to July 10.

“We know Miami is ready to celebrate the return of soccer in a big way with Copa America this summer,” Hendrickson tells New Times. “It's been great to see the community starting to play pick-up games again and we want to take it to the next level. Whether you're a soccer pro going for the grand prize or a fan that wants to crush some beers and watch your favorite team on the big screen, Copa Veza Sur has it all.”

In addition to all the adult activities, Veza Sur has ensured Copa Veza Sur will be a family-friendly event. They're encouraging Miamians of all ages to attend and enjoy not only the matches, but an entertainment court that will be set up with different activities for younger guests, including an inflatable human foosball table.

Soccer and beer. Phot courtesy of Veza Sur

If you and your friends aren't exactly world-beaters on the pitch, have no fear. There will be much more to offer than one grand prize. In addition to endless beers, live music, local DJs, watch parties, and an assortment of other welcome distractions, all players will receive a custom limited-edition jersey and 20 percent off at the brewery for the duration of the tournament.

The matches will be played in a five-on-five format and teams that register must consist of at least seven players, with a maximum of ten. All teams are guaranteed to play a minimum of three games. As an added perk, those who register will be entered in the Copa Veza Sur sweepstakes to win a 75-inch smart TV.

Veza Sur will also host Copa watch parties at its Wynwood brewery. Guests who wear their favorite team’s jerseys will receive discounts on beer; Veza Sur will also debut a soccer-inspired brew: Golazo lime lager.

If you're into soccer, beer, or, hell, inflatable human foosball, the Copa Veza Sur has you covered. Because if there's anything that can make the beautiful game better, it's beer.

Copa Veza Sur. Registration deadline is May 30. Participants must be 21 or older to register. To sign up and find more information, visit copavezasur.com.