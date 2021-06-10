Miami's Best Father's Day 2021 Menus

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Father's Day is next Sunday, June 20, and it's time to plan how you're going to celebrate the father figure in your life.

One of the best ways to show your love and appreciation is to take dad out for a feast at a great restaurant, so that he can just sit back, relax and enjoy whatever he wants.

Check the list below for the best options around. Prices do not reflect taxes, or gratuity and all deals are on Father's Day unless otherwise specified.

The Bazaar by José Andrés. Photo courtesy of the Bazaar by José Andrés

The Bazaar by José Andrés 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

The Bazaar by José Andrés will offer a special 13-course Father's Day meal comprised of dishes such as caviar cones, beef tartare, smoked oysters, bao con lechón, and crispy whole lionfish. The dinner is offered from 6 to 11 p.m. and costs $175 per person.

Dinner at EST. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen. Photo courtesy of EST. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen

Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami

On Father's Day, EST. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen is treating Dads who dine with their families to free drinks all day. The eatery will offer two Father's Day meals. A special endless BBQ experience of bottomless barbeque dishes and grilled items, including the restaurant’s Thai spiced rubbed beef brisket, Chinese char siu pork ribs, and beef skewers with sweet chili costs $75 per person. In additon, a prix-fixe meal includes a choice of appetizer, one grilled item, a smoked item served with a side, and dessert for $55 per person. Father's Day meals are offered from noon to 10 p.m., with live piano music from 3 to 7 p.m.

The courtyard dinner at Jaya at the Setai Photo courtesy of Jaya at the Setai

Jaya at the Setai 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Jaya will offer a Father’s Day brunch on Sunday, June 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The special meal will offer endless pours of champagne, mimosas and bloody marys to accompany the lavish buffet of raw bar options; Asian and Indian speciality dishes including butter chicken, lamb samosas, and masala fish; and BBQ and grilled meats. Guests will enjoy a live jazz performance by Yamit and the Vinyl Blvd. Brunch is offered from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $145 per person over 12, and $65 per child ages 5 through 12.

Lightkeepers Father's Day brunch Photo courtesy of Lightkeepers

Lightkeepers 455 Grand Bay Dr., Miami

On Father's Day, Lightkeepers will be offering a brunch where diners can feast on raw bar options, salads, made-to-order omelet and waffle stations, bakery items, beef tenderloin, whole roasted snapper, and crispy pork. For dessert there's an assortment of sweet treats. Children will enjoy their own buffet. Brunch is offered from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and costs $128 per person and $49 per child.

Tomahawk ribeye at Osteria Morini. Photo by Jennifer Jones O'Neill

Osteria Morini 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

Treat Dad to a special dinner of a 40-ounce dry-aged bone-in tomahawk rib eye, engraved with "Happy Father's Day" ($225). Pair the steak with $25 whiskey and negroni flights. Dinner is offered from 5 to 10 p.m. Limited steaks are available and must be reserved by calling in advance. Offer good until sold out.

Rusty Pelican's terrace. Photo courtesy of Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne

Rusty Pelican's prix-fixe brunch menu includes a chilled seafood platter with crushed avocado tartine and fresh fruit for the first course, followed by s choice of steak and eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles, or Atlantic salmon. There will also be an assorted dessert platter to share. Brunch is offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $92 for adults and $35 for children ages 12 and under. A bottomless mimosa option will be available for $25.

Toro Toro's dining room. Photo courtesy of Toro Toro

Toro Toro 100 Chopin Plz., Miami

Enjoy a Rodizio BBQ brunch of salad, omelet and dessert stations, along with a cheese and charcuterie board, ceviche options, hand-rolled sushi, and hot entrees such as Tomahawk pork chops and flank steak. Cigar rollers will offer a fresh, hand-rolled cigar to all fathers during brunch. Brunch is offered from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $79 per adult and $39 per child ages 6 through 12. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys will be on offer for $20 per person.