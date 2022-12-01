Support Us

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Secret Sports Bar, Live Art, and Community Art & Food Share

December 1, 2022 9:00AM

This pop-up will have coffee and exclusive sportswear this weekend.
This pop-up will have coffee and exclusive sportswear this weekend. Bigface Brand photo
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include a live art event at Puttshack, a secret sports bar and shop pop-up from Bleacher Report x NBA; personalized chopsticks; a limited-edition sportswear and coffee pop-up; and a community art and food share in Overtown.

click to enlarge
Live painting at Puttshack
The Louis Collection photo

Puttshack Art Basel Activation with Mateus Art

On Puttshack's terrace, Colombian artist Mayra Mateus will bring a live painting experience to guests this Friday. Light bites will be passed around and a cash bar will highlight Puttshack's espresso martini. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 2, at 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; puttshack.com. Admission is free.
click to enlarge
Discover a secret sports bar and pop-up shop for NBA and art fans.
Art by Matt McCormick

Bleacher Report x NBA Pop-Up Shop & Secret Bar

Bleacher Report and the NBA team up to bring its artist merch collection to art week. Guests enter through a secret tunnel at the Lab to find the Fadeaway cocktail lounge pop-up art gallery, shop, and bar that will feature art installations from Matt McCormick. The sports bar will host game days through the weekend for the Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. December 2), the World Cup (2 p.m. December 3), and a closing brunch bar on Sunday. Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4, at Lab Miami, 400 NW 26th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via brartistseries.com.
click to enlarge
Take home personalized chopsticks at Udon.
Udon photo

Personalized Chopsticks at Udon

Udon is partnering with artist Dase to offer personalized chopsticks to guests. A DJ will play during the event and guests will be greeted with a welcome wine glass. Udon's food menu and cocktails will be available to purchase, and guests can request Udon's secret off-menu drink. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 1, and Saturday, December 3, at 265 NW 24th St., Miami. The first 30 people to arrive with an RSVP receive chopsticks.
click to enlarge
Jimmy Butler, player for the Miami Heat
Bigface Brand photo

Daniel Patrick Partners with Bigface Brand

The luxury sportswear brand, Daniel Patrick, has partnered up with Jimmy Butler’s coffee and lifestyle brand Bigface for a limited edition collection during Art Basel; prices range from $25-$185. The pop-up will have an array of coffee and a special mug for purchase. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, at 285 NW 26th St., Miami; bigfacebrand.com.
click to enlarge
Buddy System activists Diana Resendiz, Gilberto Zepeda, and Kristin Guerin unveil a community fridge in Homestead.
Photo by Daniela Gonzalez

Community Art and Food Share

Buddy System will host a community event that aims to bring art to everyone and highlights local artists from all backgrounds. The event will have free food distribution, free yoga and dance classes, a cooking class for kids, and the art unveiling for the Overtown community fridge. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 4, at Gibson Park, 350 NW 13th St, Miami; buddysystemmia.com.
