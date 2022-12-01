Miami Food Events This Weekend: Secret Sports Bar, Live Art, and Community Art & Food Share

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include a live art event at Puttshack, a secret sports bar and shop pop-up from Bleacher Report x NBA; personalized chopsticks; a limited-edition sportswear and coffee pop-up; and a community art and food share in Overtown.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Live painting at Puttshack
The Louis Collection photo
Puttshack Art Basel Activation with Mateus Art
On Puttshack's terrace, Colombian artist Mayra Mateus
will bring a live painting experience to guests this Friday. Light bites will be passed around and a cash bar will highlight Puttshack's espresso martini. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 2, at 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; puttshack.com. Admission is free.
Discover a secret sports bar and pop-up shop for NBA and art fans.
Art by Matt McCormick
Bleacher Report x NBA Pop-Up Shop & Secret Bar
Bleacher Report and the NBA team up to bring its artist merch collection to art week. Guests enter through a secret tunnel at the Lab to find the Fadeaway cocktail lounge pop-up art gallery, shop, and bar that will feature art installations from Matt McCormick. The sports bar will host game days through the weekend for the Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. December 2), the World Cup (2 p.m. December 3), and a closing brunch bar on Sunday. Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4, at Lab Miami, 400 NW 26th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via brartistseries.com.
Take home personalized chopsticks at Udon.
Udon photo
Personalized Chopsticks at Udon
Udon is partnering with artist Dase
to offer personalized chopsticks to guests. A DJ will play during the event and guests will be greeted with a welcome wine glass. Udon's food menu and cocktails will be available to purchase, and guests can request Udon's secret off-menu drink. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 1, and Saturday, December 3, at 265 NW 24th St., Miami. The first 30 people to arrive with an RSVP receive chopsticks.
Jimmy Butler, player for the Miami Heat
Bigface Brand photo
Daniel Patrick Partners with Bigface Brand
The luxury sportswear brand, Daniel Patrick
, has partnered up with Jimmy Butler
’s coffee and lifestyle brand Bigface for a limited edition collection during Art Basel; prices range from $25-$185. The pop-up will have an array of coffee and a special mug for purchase. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, at 285 NW 26th St., Miami; bigfacebrand.com.
Buddy System activists Diana Resendiz, Gilberto Zepeda, and Kristin Guerin unveil a community fridge in Homestead.
Photo by Daniela Gonzalez
Community Art and Food Share
Buddy System will host a community event that aims to bring art to everyone and highlights local artists from all backgrounds. The event will have free food distribution, free yoga and dance classes, a cooking class for kids, and the art unveiling for the Overtown community fridge. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 4, at Gibson Park, 350 NW 13th St, Miami; buddysystemmia.com.