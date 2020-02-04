January 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The first month of the new decade saw a lot of activity in Miami's food world. Several restaurants opened, including Mila on Lincoln Road and Kuba Cabana in Doral. Tavern in the Grove, a beloved Coconut Grove bar, shuttered its doors, as did Zest in downtown Miami. However, on the horizon, look forward to G.L.O.W. in Wynwood and the first phase of the Doral Yard.
Openings
- Benihana. 1665 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village, 305-866-2768; benihana.com.
- Caracas Bakery. 7884 NW 52nd St., Doral; 305-979-6450.
- Fuego y Mar. The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-276-4000; ritzcarlton.com.
- The Garden. 220 21st St., Miami Beach; 786-860-7178; thegardensouthbeach.com.
- Kuba Cabana. CityPlace Doral, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #140, Doral; 305-800-5822; kubamiami.com.
- La Gringa Tostaderia at Time Out Market Miami. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeoutmarket.com/miami.
- Mila. 800 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-706-0744; milarestaurant.com.
- Morrofino Barcelona. 1500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-628-6373; morrofinobarcelona.com.
- Nativo Kitchen + Bar. 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-6529; nativokitchenandbar.com.
- The Nest. 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com.
- Omakai Sushi. 2107 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-579-9995; omakaisushi.com.
- Orilla Bar & Grill. 426 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach; 305-397-8806; orillia.restaurant.
- Pink Taco. 1200 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; pinktaco.com.
- Seasins Miami. 808 First St., Miami Beach; 786-975-2338; seasinsmiami.com.
- Shuckers South Beach. 1120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-7800; shuckers-southbeach.business.site.
- Society BBQ at the Citadel. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com.
- Terras. 528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami; 786-574-3775; lifehousehotels.com.
- Tur Kitchen. 259 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables; 786-483-8014; turkitchen.com.
Closings
- Devon Seafood & Steak
- Dirt (South Beach and Brickell locations)
- Tavern in the Grove
- Zest
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Bachour Bakery and Restaurant - Opening in Doral
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Bebitos - Jason Odio to open a modern version of a Cuban cafe.
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a second location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Bulla Gastrobar - Slated to open at the Falls February 29, 2020
- Bunnie Cakes - Opening a location in downtown Doral
- Burger Beast Burger Joint inside Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Burger Beast set to open a burger joint
- El Bagel - Opening permanent spot in Miami's Upper Eastside
- The Cat's Meow Cafe - Cat café coming to MiMo
- Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel - Opening in South Beach
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- The Doral Yard - Della Heiman's community, food, and drink hub will open in Doral
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- G.L.O.W. - Fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity set to open in Wynwood
- Gramps 2 - Opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Greystone Miami Beach - Opening in Miami Beach with several dining concepts.
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
- Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- Joia Beach - Upscale alfresco dining and beach club on Watson Island.
- Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami
- Lost City Brewing Company - Coming to North Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Mr. & Mrs. Bun. Opening location mid-February
- Marabú at Brickell City Centre - Opening in early 2020
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami
- Marlins Park Beer Garden - the baseball stadium is opening a beer garden
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
- Planta - Opening a second Miami-area location, in Coconut Grove
- Punch Bowl Social - Opening in Wynwood
- Riverside - Mixed-use facility and brewhouse in Brickell
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Sweetgreen - healthy chain opening Miami locations
- True Food Kitchen - health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls in fall 2020
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
