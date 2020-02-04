 


Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Pink margaritas at Pink Taco.EXPAND
World Red Eye

January 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | February 4, 2020 | 8:00am
The first month of the new decade saw a lot of activity in Miami's food world. Several restaurants opened, including Mila on Lincoln Road and Kuba Cabana in Doral. Tavern in the Grove, a beloved Coconut Grove bar, shuttered its doors, as did Zest in downtown Miami. However, on the horizon, look forward to G.L.O.W. in Wynwood and the first phase of the Doral Yard.

Nativo Kitchen + Bar recently opened in Brickell.
Photo courtesy of Brustman Carrino

Openings

Last call for Tavern in the Grove.EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Tavern in the Grove

Closings

  • Devon Seafood & Steak
  • Dirt (South Beach and Brickell locations)
  • Tavern in the Grove
  • Zest
Bachour coming to Doral
Antonio Bachour

Coming Attractions

  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Bachour Bakery and Restaurant - Opening in Doral
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
  • Bebitos - Jason Odio to open a modern version of a Cuban cafe.
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a second location, in downtown Miami
  • Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
  • Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Bulla Gastrobar - Slated to open at the Falls February 29, 2020
  • Bunnie Cakes - Opening a location in downtown Doral
  • Burger Beast Burger Joint inside Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Burger Beast set to open a burger joint
  • El Bagel - Opening permanent spot in Miami's Upper Eastside
  • The Cat's Meow Cafe - Cat café coming to MiMo
  • Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
  • Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
  • Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel - Opening in South Beach
  • Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
  • The Doral Yard - Della Heiman's community, food, and drink hub will open in Doral
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • G.L.O.W. - Fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity set to open in Wynwood
  • Gramps 2 - Opening 2020
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • Greystone Miami Beach - Opening in Miami Beach with several dining concepts.
  • Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
  • Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
  • Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
  • Joia Beach - Upscale alfresco dining and beach club on Watson Island.
  • Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami
  • Lost City Brewing Company - Coming to North Miami
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Mr. & Mrs. Bun. Opening location mid-February
  • Marabú at Brickell City Centre - Opening in early 2020
  • Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami
  • Marlins Park Beer Garden - the baseball stadium is opening a beer garden
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
  • Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
  • Planta - Opening a second Miami-area location, in Coconut Grove
  • Punch Bowl Social - Opening in Wynwood
  • Riverside - Mixed-use facility and brewhouse in Brickell
  • Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
  • Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Sweetgreen - healthy chain opening Miami locations
  • True Food Kitchen - health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls in fall 2020
  • Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
  • Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

