January 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The first month of the new decade saw a lot of activity in Miami's food world. Several restaurants opened, including Mila on Lincoln Road and Kuba Cabana in Doral. Tavern in the Grove, a beloved Coconut Grove bar, shuttered its doors, as did Zest in downtown Miami. However, on the horizon, look forward to G.L.O.W. in Wynwood and the first phase of the Doral Yard.

Nativo Kitchen + Bar recently opened in Brickell. Photo courtesy of Brustman Carrino

Openings



Benihana. 1665 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village, 305-866-2768; benihana.com.

1665 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village, 305-866-2768; benihana.com. Caracas Bakery. 7884 NW 52nd St., Doral; 305-979-6450.

7884 NW 52nd St., Doral; 305-979-6450. Fuego y Mar. The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-276-4000; ritzcarlton.com.

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-276-4000; ritzcarlton.com. The Garden. 220 21st St., Miami Beach; 786-860-7178; thegardensouthbeach.com.

220 21st St., Miami Beach; 786-860-7178; thegardensouthbeach.com. Kuba Cabana. CityPlace Doral, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #140, Doral; 305-800-5822; kubamiami.com.

CityPlace Doral, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #140, Doral; 305-800-5822; kubamiami.com. La Gringa Tostaderia at Time Out Market Miami. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeoutmarket.com/miami.

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeoutmarket.com/miami. Mila. 800 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-706-0744; milarestaurant.com.

800 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-706-0744; milarestaurant.com. Morrofino Barcelona. 1500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-628-6373; morrofinobarcelona.com.

1500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-628-6373; morrofinobarcelona.com. Nativo Kitchen + Bar. 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-6529; nativokitchenandbar.com.

1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-6529; nativokitchenandbar.com. The Nest. 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com.

723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com. Omakai Sushi. 2107 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-579-9995; omakaisushi.com.

2107 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-579-9995; omakaisushi.com. Orilla Bar & Grill. 426 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach; 305-397-8806; orillia.restaurant.

426 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach; 305-397-8806; orillia.restaurant. Pink Taco. 1200 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; pinktaco.com.

1200 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; pinktaco.com. Seasins Miami. 808 First St., Miami Beach; 786-975-2338; seasinsmiami.com.

808 First St., Miami Beach; 786-975-2338; seasinsmiami.com. Shuckers South Beach. 1120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-7800; shuckers-southbeach.business.site.

1120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-7800; shuckers-southbeach.business.site. Society BBQ at the Citadel. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com.

8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com. Terras. 528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami; 786-574-3775; lifehousehotels.com.

528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami; 786-574-3775; lifehousehotels.com. Tur Kitchen. 259 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables; 786-483-8014; turkitchen.com.

EXPAND Last call for Tavern in the Grove. Photo courtesy of Tavern in the Grove

Closings



Devon Seafood & Steak

Dirt (South Beach and Brickell locations)

Tavern in the Grove

Zest

Bachour coming to Doral Antonio Bachour

Coming Attractions

